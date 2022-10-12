Cameraman shoved by Davante Adams suffered concussion symptoms: attorney

The crew member shoved by Davante Adams has retained a personal injury attorney.

Park Zebley, a 20-year-old student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is being represented by Dan Curry of the law firm Brown & Curry.

Curry told The Post that Zebley was on his first day of the job as part of a local production crew during Chiefs-Raiders on Monday night. His task was to carry equipment for a camera operator.

“What happened was egregiously unsportsmanlike and an act of violence that should not be excused by the NFL,” Curry said in a statement.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Curry said Zebley is still receiving medical treatment and the “full extent hasn’t been established” but that he “suffered some concussion symptoms. He was nauseous immediately after the incident and he has some pain that he’s still dealing with today.”

Adams, who joined the Raiders this offseason from the Packers in a trade and immediately signed a five-year contract worth over $140 million, was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday morning . The shove came after Adams and Hunter Renfrow got tangled up on the final play of a 30-29 Raiders loss to the Chiefs.

Davante Adams shoved cameraman Park Zebley after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10, 2022. ESPN

The photographer shoved by Davante Adams suffered symptoms of a concussion, according to his attorney. Getty Images

Asked why the act constituted assault of his client, the attorney said, “From his perspective, he was violently pushed to the ground, and that’s an assault.”

The NFL is reportedly weighing a suspension for the wideout.

As far as the next steps from here, Curry said, “I’m a civil attorney. I know that Park is planning on cooperating and doing his duty as far as the criminal prosecution goes. For our part, we’re going to be evaluating the civil options and remedies he’s got available, but they [the family] haven’t decided to do anything yet.”

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Adams apologized on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately,” he wrote . “Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”