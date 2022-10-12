ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Excitement and butterflies': How Yankees' Nestor Cortes feels about first playoff start

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
NEW YORK – Nestor Cortes felt the love from the Yankee Stadium crowd. So did his mom and dad.

It was less than a half-hour before his first playoff game in the Bronx when the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians were introduced Tuesday night. One of the loudest ovations went to the All-Star lefty who moved to the United States when he was seven months old.

The legend of "Nasty Nestor" has reached October.

"It felt super cool," Cortes said. "My parents were in the stands and after the game, they said, man, we couldn't believe what we heard out there. So it was kind of surreal."

Cortes will make his playoff debut Thursday night (weather-permitting) against Cleveland's Shane Bieber with a chance to send the Yankees within a game of the ALCS.

He expects to feel "some excitement and butterflies", but plans to keep the same routine that made him the bona fide Game 2 starter.

His 2.44 ERA this year was the third-lowest by a Yankee pitcher with at least 25 starts over the last four decades – trailing only Ron Guidry's Cy Young season in 1978 (1.74) and Steve Klein in 1972 (2.40).

So much for the narrative that the league would eventually figure out the guy who ranks in the bottom 10 percentile in fastball velocity.

"He looks like you and I," manager Aaron Boone quipped. "You feel like you can relate to him. You feel like you can probably do what he does. You can't."

What Cortes takes the most pride in is his durability this season after throwing a personal-best 158.1 innings. He's open to pitching on short rest Monday in a potential Game 5, even if his start Thursday is pushed back a day for rain.

Cortes didn't fade down the stretch either, despite starting twice as often as ever before in his professional career. The Yankees southpaw put a bow on the regular season by allowing one hit apiece in his last two starts against the Red Sox and Orioles. His 12 strikeouts against the O's tied a career-high.

"I want to cherish every day, even if I'm not pitching," Cortes said. "For me to be able to do that, I think that's what's kept me neutral every single time."

In Cortes' eye, it all comes down to preparation. The 27-year-old describes himself as someone who evolved from a rookie with no set routine to a veteran who's learned how to take care of his body through conversations with workhorse pitchers.

"The training staff and the strength coaches have done a good job of staying on top of me and making sure I hit every point in between those starts," Cortes said. "I've got to give a lot of credit to all those guys that have helped me, because I've never done this before."

Cortes won over Yankee Universe not only with his mustache and funky deliveries, but his brilliance here on the corner of River and 161st. He posted a 1.95 ERA in 15 home starts this year by avoiding the bugaboo of staff ace Gerrit Cole: the home run ball.

Meanwhile, in two starts this year against Cleveland, Cortes held the Guardians to three runs in 12.1 innings and an opposing batting average of .100.

Cortes may have a bigger stage and larger profile, but he insists that he still treats every start like it's his last – savoring the ride with the people who've brought him from his native Cuba.

"(My parents) have worked their tail off since we got here," Cortes said. "I've got to give all the credit to them."

"For them to do that and to give me that freedom to do whatever I wanted in this country, and to go about my business every day, has meant the world to me."

