Aussie shamed over ‘disrespectful’ act in Bali

An Australian man on holiday in Bali has been shamed online over what has been described as a “disrespectful” act.

In a video shared to the popular Instagram page “The Canggy Pole,” the Australian man can be seen doing a burnout on a rented scooter in the middle of a busy road.

The man, who is wearing a “Burberry” T-shirt, Nike TN sneakers, and a black bumbag across his chest, is heard yelling “What happens in Bali, stays in Bali” as he swings around in circles on the bike.

Some onlookers watch on with stunned looks on their faces, while others record the man’s stunt.

An Australian man on holiday in Bali has been shamed online over what some people have described as a “disrespectful” act. thecanggupole/Instagram

The person filming can be heard laughing as the man continues to do a burnout blocking the flow of traffic.

The clip was shared on Instagram on Monday and has since prompted backlash with hundreds of people commenting .

“Sh-t tats, no helmet, and TNs. It was bound to happen really,” one person wrote.

The man was filmed doing a burnout on a rented scooter in the middle of a busy road. thecanggupole/Instagram

“The no helmet and sh-t tattoo combo,” a second person said, while a third added, “Combined with zero respect for the property of others.”

Another frustrated person wrote , “Not even Australians want this guy back.”

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Nicholas Carr, an apprentice builder from Adelaide, made international headlines when he fly-kicked a man off his motorbike after a cocktail-induced binge resulted in allegations of assault and smashed windows.

The video has received major backlash after being shared on Instagram. thecanggupole/Instagram

Four months after he became the unwitting star of a viral Bali video, the tradie dubbed “Fly Kick Nick” by inmates at Kerobokan jail, walked free.

The island is a popular tourist destination for Aussies with 1.2 to 1.4 million Australians having visited the destination in 2019 – and Balinese authorities are optimistic that number can be matched in 2022 as the island reopens.

One commenter wrote “not even Australians want this guy back” under the video. thecanggupole/Instagram

In fact, Aussies will soon be able to live and work in Bali completely tax-free for six months after the Indonesian government announced remote workers will be allowed to conduct online work for up to six months, without paying tax, by using an existing B211A visa.

The government’s original proposal for a longer-term digital nomad visa – possibly up to five years – is still under discussion, according to ABC.