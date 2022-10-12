ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway agrees to contract extension through 2027-28

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season worth $16.5 million over the life of the deal, the school announced Wednesday.

The new contract − which comes after Hardaway led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 − updates the terms of an amended memorandum of understanding he signed in December 2020. It adds two more years to the length of the previous deal with his alma mater and increases his total annual compensation.

Hardaway is 84-43 through his four seasons at Memphis. He guided the program to the National Invitation Tournament championship in 2021 and led the Tigers to a win over Boise State at the NCAA Tournament in March before bowing out against top overall seed Gonzaga.

“As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted,” Hardaway said in a school release. “... I cannot wait to keep working each and every day for our city, our University and our program.”

Laird Veatch, Memphis' vice president and director of athletics, said that the "full, long-form" contract has been in the works for quite some time.

"We could not have a better fit as our head men’s basketball coach at Memphis than Penny Hardaway, and we are very thankful for his dedication and leadership," Veatch added.

Hardaway will earn $2.5 million this season. His total annual compensation − which consists of base salary ($200,000), media obligations, as well as public relations, public service and public speaking availabilities − will increase by $100,000 each year thereafter, maxing out at $3 million for the 2027-28 season.

The Tigers have a pair of exhibition games (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30) at FedExForum before opening the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

