Alex Jones 'hoax' claim led strangers to show up demanding to see his dead son, Sandy Hook father testifies
The father testified during Jones' second damages trial that his family faced relentless harassment based on the shock jock's conspiracy theory.
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments
She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
Alex Jones mocks $965 million Sandy Hook verdict: 'Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?'
The conspiracy theorist was livestreaming on Wednesday as a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay millions in compensatory damages.
Alex Jones has tantrum, screams ‘that’s lying’ at media
“This guy is going to report I didn’t show up today,” Jones screamed while pointing at a reporter. “That’s lying, that’s corporate fake media and that’s…shame on you!”
Alex Jones begged viewers for donations as $965m verdict against him was announced
Alex Jones begged viewers for donations on his InfoWars show as a jury ordered him to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting on Wednesday. Jones streamed the verdict live on his programme and reacted with a mixture of sarcasm, frustration, and anger as the damages were read out. Throughout, however, he implored his audience to help him “fight” back by donating or by buying supplements and other products from the InfoWars site. Among the product Jones hawked is a “vitamineral fusion.” “I’m almost out of money,” Jones, who is believed to be...
M.I.A. equates 'every celebrity pushing vaccines' to Alex Jones lying about Sandy Hook
M.I.A. has slammed celebrities "for lying" by promoting coronavirus vaccines in the wake of a Connecticut jury ordering Infowars host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families after he claimed that the deadly 2012 mass shooting was a hoax. The "Bad Girls" and "Paper Planes"...
Reaction to Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial verdict pours in from across the internet
CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook families $965 million in damages over the lies he perpetuated in the 2012 incident. The news of this massive verdict reached leaders and lawmakers from across the state, who were deeply affected by the mass shooting at Sandy Hook.
Alex Jones Mocks Jury Verdict On Live Stream, Claims ‘Ain’t No Money’ To Pay Sandy Hook Victims' Families
InfoWars founder Alex Jones mocked and laughed off the $965 million verdict awarded to the Sandy Hook victims’ families — claiming that he “ain’t no money,” on a live stream for his show, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jones referred to the lawsuit as a “show trial” and regarded the legal proceeding as “fraud" after he was ordered to pay almost one billion dollars.The broadcaster also claimed that the victims’ parents were being “used,” as he live-streamed the verdict from the comfort of his studio, absolving himself of the responsibility to face the families in court as it was read aloud....
Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout
The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
Alex Jones laughed off 'jaw-dropping' damages he was ordered to pay Sandy Hook families, but the debt will likely follow him 'the rest of his life,' legal experts say
Lawyers said the massive Sandy Hook judgment may be with Alex Jones indefinitely, with one saying he could be 'broke' for the rest of his life.
Alex Jones will be forced to pay more than $1bn for his Sandy Hook lies
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of the right-wing extremist’s lies about their murdered loved ones.Jurors in Connecticut reached the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for more than three days in the Infowars host’s second of three defamation trials over his targeted attacks on families torn apart by the 2012 mass shooting.Mr Jones, who was previously ordered to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom as the jury returned their...
Alex Jones verdict - live: Sandy Hook families say ‘good prevails’ as Infowars conspiracist to pay $1billion
A jury has awarded the relatives of Sandy Hook victims a combined $965m in damages after reaching their verdict in Alex Jones’ defamation trial on Wednesday afternoon.The six-person panel spent more than three days deliberating how much the Infowars host must pay in damages to the plaintiffs - including 15 family members who lost loved ones in the 2012 shooting and a former FBI agent who responded to the scene.Family members openly wept in court as the individual damages amounts were read out for each plaintiff.“Good does prevail,” Nicole Hockley, who lost her son Dylan in the massacre, said...
