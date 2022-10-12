ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican lawsuit seeks court order rescinding new election challenger guidance

By Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
With the midterm election fast approaching, Michigan Republicans hope a court order will nix new instructions for election challengers and poll watchers issued after the 2020 election when allies of former President Donald Trump flooded the counting room in Detroit and demanded election workers stop counting ballots.

Challengers can observe elections and can contest a voter's eligibility or a procedure while poll watchers can observe polling locations and absentee counting boards.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle − a former Republican-nominated Michigan Supreme Court candidate − could soon decide the legality of the new guidance for election challengers issued by the state's Bureau of Elections ahead of the August primary.

A ruling invalidating the guidance could force last-minute and wide-ranging changes over the process in place for election challengers.

The Michigan GOP and the Republican National Committee filed a legal challenge in late September alleging that the new instructions for election challengers and poll watchers issued by the Bureau of Elections conflict with Michigan election law and include directives that needed to undergo a rule-making process with input from the public and state lawmakers.

The lawsuit challenges a slew of instructions in the guidance, including those requiring challengers to have a credential issued using a form from the Secretary of State's Office. In Southfield, a Republican challenger was barred from serving as a challenger in the primary for failing to use the Secretary of State's credential form even though challengers who used the same form from the Michigan GOP had their credentials accepted everywhere else, according to the party.

The legal challenge also contests other elements of the instructions, including those that bar the use of cell phones and other electronic devices by challengers observing absentee counting boards and prohibit challengers from speaking to election workers not designated as challenger liaisons.

Michigan GOP spokesperson Gustavo Portela said that political parties impacted by the new instructions did not receive any notice of the changes. "We are committed to fair and transparent elections and are suing because we believe that the new directives issued by the Secretary of State are contrary to Michigan law and practice and will make it harder for ordinary citizens to participate in the electoral process," Portela wrote in an email. The RNC did not respond to a request for comment.

The Michigan Democratic Party does not share the concerns about the new instructions for election challengers.

"We don't find the new instructions at all burdensome, and in fact we welcome them as a way to help election officials maintain order in polling places and absentee counting rooms," said party spokesperson Abby Rubley in an email. The Michigan Democratic Party filed a request Tuesday evening with the court to file an amicus brief that argues that the new instructions for challengers are consistent with Michigan's election laws.

The lawsuit from the Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee followed a similar but separate one filed by three challengers who worked in Detroit in the August primary and two Republican state legislative candidates on the ballot this fall. Their complaint argues that if the current guidelines stand, it "may in effect foment election inspectors to unknowingly trample on the rights of their election challenger counterparts."

One of the plaintiffs involved in that lawsuit − Braden Giacobazzi − was kicked out of the counting room in Detroit in the August primary where he served as an election challenger. Another plaintiff − Phil O'Halloran − wrote a report alleging "election lawlessness" in Detroit in 2020 for Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity whose website includes the disclaimer that it "does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy" of the information it publishes. The organization has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen in Detroit.

The lawyer representing the plaintiffs − Ann Howard − has donated to GOP attorney general candidate Matt DePerno. An individual by the same name is the subject of an investigation alleging she assisted with a voting machine breach orchestrated by DePerno. Howard declined a request for an interview before a ruling in the case.

Lawyers for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater filed a motion Tuesday evening to dismiss the lawsuits. Their brief argues that the new instructions for challengers were issued properly, that they are consistent with Michigan election laws and that those challenging them filed their lawsuits too close to the election.

The lawsuit involving Howard asks the court to order specific revisions to the guidelines for challengers while the one from the Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee asks the court order state election officials to reissue the guidance in place for the 2020 presidential election.

That year, challengers encircled election workers and chanted "stop the count" as Trump's initial lead in the unofficial results began to fade with more votes from absentee ballots. Other challengers barred from entering banged on the windows. Officials who placed cardboard over the windows said challengers videotaping and photographing the count intimidated election workers.

Challengers filed affidavits in support of lawsuits seeking to overturn the election. Many mistook standard election processes for fraud and misconduct.

Clara Hendrickson fact-checks Michigan issues and politics as a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support her work at bit.ly/freepRFA. Contact her at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on Twitter @clarajanehen.

