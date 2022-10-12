Two more members of ‘Green Goblin’ subway beating crew turn themselves in: cops

Two more members of the “Green Goblin” crew that allegedly attacked a pair of 19-year-old women at a Times Square subway stop have turned themselves in, police said Wednesday.

Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to cops in Manhattan on Wednesday morning with her attorney and was charged with second-degree robbery, according to cops and police sources.

A day prior, Ciante Alston, 26, was arrested by cops on a charge of second-degree robbery, court records show.

She was arraigned Wednesday and cut free on supervised release, which was requested by prosecutors, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

It comes after the first alleged member of the gang, Mariam Issouf, was freed without bail Tuesday following her arraignment on a second-degree robbery charge in the caught-on-video assault . Issouf turned herself in to cops with her defense attorney at her side on Monday.

Police identified Soto, Issouf, Alston and a fourth woman, Dariana Peguero, all 26, as the neon-clad suspects who allegedly pummeled two straphangers at the Times Square subway train station around 2 a.m. Oct. 2.

The suspects, clad in full-body neon green leotards, were caught on camera during the beatdown that was sparked by a bump on the platform, police said.

Emily Soto surrendered to cops in Manhattan Wednesday morning. Reddit / RoBoyJones

Soto is one of the "Green Goblin crew" who allegedly attacked two teens on the Times Square subway station. YouTube/SuperFriendsNYC

Soto, Mariam Issouf, Ciante Alston and Dariana Peguero were identified as the alleged attackers by police. Craig McCarthy

Issouf was freed without bail following her arraignment on a second-degree robbery charge. Curtis Means

All of them live in NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses, cops said Friday, when they released their identities.

Peguero has not been arrested.