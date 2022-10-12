ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families $965M in second defamation trial

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Alex Jones was ordered to pay $965 million to families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre by a Connecticut jury on Wednesday — in the second defamation ruling against the conspiracy theorist for his claims that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

The far-right Infowars host has repeatedly claimed the shooting was a media fabrication, denying that gunman Adam Lanza slaughtered 26 people at the elementary school and then himself on Dec. 14, 2012.

Families of the victims said Jones profited off their suffering , amassing tens of millions of dollars by repeating the lies that drove clicks to his website Infowars and helped him hawk merchandise.

A Connecticut jury ruled that Alex Jones must pay families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting a total of $965 million for claiming the 2012 massacre was a hoax.
Douglas Healey
Jones repeatedly claimed on his Infowars show that the shooting was fabricated.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool
Sandy Hook families attorney Chris Mattei pointing to a photo that claimed the shooting victims were alive during Jones' defamation trial.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP
Adam Lanza killed 26 people at the Connecticut elementary school and then himself on Dec. 14, 2012.
AP Photo/NBC News, File
Law enforcement officers and parents at Sandy Hook Elementary School following the shooting.
AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File

“Every single one of these families [was] drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” attorney Chris Mattei told then jury during the trial.

The families said Jones harassed them and sicced his followers on them, leading to death threats.

In August, an Austin, Texas, jury ordered him to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents in a defamation trial with different plaintiffs

Bill Sherlach, whose wife Mary was killed at Sandy Hook, and other plaintiffs arriving at court for the verdict.
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston
Francine Wheeler, whose son Ben died in the shooter, and attorney Alinor Sterling entering the courthouse.
REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Jones' attorney Norm Pattis arriving at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury on October 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston
Plaintiff Robbie Parker, the father of victim Emilie Parker, at court.
AP
Jones was previously ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook families at separate trial in August.
Reuters
People reacting to the jury’s verdict at Jones’ defamation trial.
Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With Post wires

