Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families $965M in second defamation trial

The far-right Infowars host has repeatedly claimed the shooting was a media fabrication, denying that gunman Adam Lanza slaughtered 26 people at the elementary school and then himself on Dec. 14, 2012.
Families of the victims said Jones profited off their suffering , amassing tens of millions of dollars by repeating the lies that drove clicks to his website Infowars and helped him hawk merchandise.
“Every single one of these families [was] drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” attorney Chris Mattei told then jury during the trial.
The families said Jones harassed them and sicced his followers on them, leading to death threats.
