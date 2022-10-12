FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high-pressure system will continue to bring lots of clear blue skies to the area but also keep temperatures on the cool side. Sunshine will be abundant today and Sunday as well, with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower from time to time. We will make it close to 60 today but low temperatures tonight will drop back to the 30s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO