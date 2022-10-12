Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sun for Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high-pressure system will continue to bring lots of clear blue skies to the area but also keep temperatures on the cool side. Sunshine will be abundant today and Sunday as well, with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower from time to time. We will make it close to 60 today but low temperatures tonight will drop back to the 30s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Pleasant end to the weekend; Rollercoaster temperatures next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Sunday is, for the most part, going to be a repeat of Saturday. So, if you liked the weather the first half of the weekend, you’ll enjoy it for the second half. Temperatures on Saturday evening will quickly fall into the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Weekend on the cool side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A chilly flow of air will continue right through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be close to 60 with the overnight lows dropping back to the 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine both days but also a slight chance of sprinkles or a very light shower from time to time. It stays cool into early next week.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Win a night of trick or treating with Johnny TinCap
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The TinCaps are gearing up for Halloween with a chance for TinCaps Kids Club Members to win an opportunity to trick or treat with Johnny. If your child would like a chance to win and are not a member, they can join for free.
fortwaynesnbc.com
LIST: Fort Wayne area Halloween festivities happening this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Halloween is creeping closer and before we know it winter will be here! Before the spooky season ends, you may want to get in on these frightening festivities. The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne....
fortwaynesnbc.com
13th Annual Fright Night returns Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participants are encouraged to fill the streets dressed in their spookiest zombie costumes. A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at Zombie Central, located at the Indiana...
WANE-TV
FWFD: 4 pets, owner safe after fire in Waynedale home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out the flames Saturday at a home in Waynedale. Several fire trucks and a crew of paramedics were on the scene Saturday afternoon at a two-story home on Westward Drive, on the city’s southwest side. FWFD confirmed to...
WANE-TV
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
WANE-TV
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Thursday night stabbing victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman dies in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd. Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.
Dozens evacuate Fort Wayne apartment complex during overnight fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at Dupont Lake Apartments on the city's north side.
wfft.com
NIPSCO expects winter heating bills to rise by an average of $20 a month
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Most people turn up the thermostat when the weather gets cold outside but, this year, NIPSCO customer Alexie Follett might not be one of them. “I’ve just been letting it get cold at night. Because it’s fine. You bundle up when you’re going to sleep anyways,” Follett said.
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWA launches pledge program to fly local
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has launched a campaign with a goal of encouraging residents to book their flights locally. The “First, Fly the Fort” program seeks to have community members sign a pledge committing to booking flights out of FWA before going to other area airports.
WANE-TV
Bandidos at Georgetown Square set to close, change to Guadalupe’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bandidos Mexican Restaurant at Georgetown Square announced via its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing in late October. The post says the restaurant will be open until Oct. 27. After that date, the post says the location will be transformed into...
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in the final Locker Room of the regular season.
fortwaynesnbc.com
One dead after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News, one man is dead after being stabbed. Just before 7 Thursday evening, police say the man showed up to Fire Station 1 in downtown Fort Wayne with injuries. He was transported to...
