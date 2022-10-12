ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sun for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high-pressure system will continue to bring lots of clear blue skies to the area but also keep temperatures on the cool side. Sunshine will be abundant today and Sunday as well, with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower from time to time. We will make it close to 60 today but low temperatures tonight will drop back to the 30s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Weekend on the cool side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A chilly flow of air will continue right through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be close to 60 with the overnight lows dropping back to the 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine both days but also a slight chance of sprinkles or a very light shower from time to time. It stays cool into early next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Win a night of trick or treating with Johnny TinCap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The TinCaps are gearing up for Halloween with a chance for TinCaps Kids Club Members to win an opportunity to trick or treat with Johnny. If your child would like a chance to win and are not a member, they can join for free.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

LIST: Fort Wayne area Halloween festivities happening this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Halloween is creeping closer and before we know it winter will be here! Before the spooky season ends, you may want to get in on these frightening festivities. The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne....
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

13th Annual Fright Night returns Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participants are encouraged to fill the streets dressed in their spookiest zombie costumes. A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at Zombie Central, located at the Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWFD: 4 pets, owner safe after fire in Waynedale home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out the flames Saturday at a home in Waynedale. Several fire trucks and a crew of paramedics were on the scene Saturday afternoon at a two-story home on Westward Drive, on the city’s southwest side. FWFD confirmed to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
WANE-TV

Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Thursday night stabbing victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman dies in early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd. Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWA launches pledge program to fly local

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has launched a campaign with a goal of encouraging residents to book their flights locally. The “First, Fly the Fort” program seeks to have community members sign a pledge committing to booking flights out of FWA before going to other area airports.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

One dead after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News, one man is dead after being stabbed. Just before 7 Thursday evening, police say the man showed up to Fire Station 1 in downtown Fort Wayne with injuries. He was transported to...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy