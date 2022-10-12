Read full article on original website
KIMT
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
KCRG.com
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Wisconsin researchers use dogs to help collect data on bumblebee nests. Researchers in Wisconsin wanted to collect data on wild bumblebee nests. First responders in Ames launch crisis response program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Iowa
We've all dealt with a long drive or have at least driven while tired. Many of those who wish to see us get home safely mention that we can take a nap or rest our eyes if needed. Just how legal is it to rest those eyes?. Like most of...
KIMT
Howard County law enforcement rescues person from rural house fire
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – One person was rescued from a rural house fire Monday in Howard County. A 911 call came in just after 1:30 pm about a house on fire in the 13000 block of Valley Avenue. The caller said they were the only one in the house and were trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
KBUR
Iowa criminal case may be the first pursued under new state elder abuse law
Des Moines, IA- Officials in Dallas County have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued in Iowa under a new elder abuse law. Radio Iowa reports that 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with one count of theft in the first degree against an older individual. It’s a new felony lawmaker established earlier this year.
Corydon Times-Republican
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in the space of 13 months, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license.
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
KCRG.com
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City. “She ran up,...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
KCRG.com
Officials want to detain West Union man after son dies in high speed crash
Doctor Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about preventing cat urinary problems. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us for Cybersecurity Month, to explain how to stay safe online. Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Updated: 11 hours ago. A teen...
