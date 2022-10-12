ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
IOWA STATE
Oelwein, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Waukon, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Waukon, IA
Des Moines, IA
Postville, IA
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
IOWA STATE
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Iowa

We've all dealt with a long drive or have at least driven while tired. Many of those who wish to see us get home safely mention that we can take a nap or rest our eyes if needed. Just how legal is it to rest those eyes?. Like most of...
IOWA STATE
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Iowa criminal case may be the first pursued under new state elder abuse law

Des Moines, IA- Officials in Dallas County have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued in Iowa under a new elder abuse law. Radio Iowa reports that 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with one count of theft in the first degree against an older individual. It’s a new felony lawmaker established earlier this year.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
IOWA STATE

