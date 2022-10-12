ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Railroad strike could be imminent as union rejects labor deal

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K27Ea_0iWLG4Az00


A strike of railroad workers is likelier to happen after members of a large rail union voted against ratifying a tentative agreement.

Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division voted 6,646-5,100 against approving the five-year agreement, which would have raised pay by 24% over the period contract, among other incentives.

RAILROADS AND UNIONS REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT: HERE’S WHAT IT MEANS

"Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued. They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness,” BMWED President Tony Cardwell said in a statement .

The union is responsible for more than half of railroad track maintenance workers.

Four of the 12 railroad unions have agreed to terms with freight railroad companies, with voting expected to be completed by the middle of November. All 12 unions must agree to terms with their respective railroad partners in order to avoid a strike.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Officials in the Biden administration have been trying to avoid a railroad strike by working on the tentative deal up to the deadline last month. A strike would likely cripple the economy, causing further supply chain problems as the United States deals with high inflation.

Comments / 13

Sadie
3d ago

Hmmm, the Biden administration sure dodged a bullet here by getting the major votes delayed until after the midterm elections.

Reply(4)
3
Related
AOL Corp

What is the railroad strike of 2022? Why rail workers are striking and what it means for you

Threats of a railroad strike that could debilitate the economy linger after one of the country's largest railroad unions rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday. The majority of Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union members voted against a proposed five-year contract, with union President Tony Cardwell saying the deal didn’t do enough to address the lack of paid sick time or improve working conditions.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mother Jones

Rail Bosses Said No to Paid Sick Leave—So We’re Still on Track for a Strike

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this month, when railroad workers threatened to strike over “grueling” conditions—like formal discipline for taking any time off at all—the Biden administration brokered a tentative deal, avoiding a work stoppage that could have crippled supply chains and cost the US billions of dollars a day. Crisis averted.
The Associated Press

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Bmwed
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in just six days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be rolled out to beneficiaries in just six days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for individuals with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of a given month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy