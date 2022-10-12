Railroad strike could be imminent as union rejects labor deal



A strike of railroad workers is likelier to happen after members of a large rail union voted against ratifying a tentative agreement.

Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division voted 6,646-5,100 against approving the five-year agreement, which would have raised pay by 24% over the period contract, among other incentives.

"Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued. They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness,” BMWED President Tony Cardwell said in a statement .

The union is responsible for more than half of railroad track maintenance workers.

Four of the 12 railroad unions have agreed to terms with freight railroad companies, with voting expected to be completed by the middle of November. All 12 unions must agree to terms with their respective railroad partners in order to avoid a strike.

Officials in the Biden administration have been trying to avoid a railroad strike by working on the tentative deal up to the deadline last month. A strike would likely cripple the economy, causing further supply chain problems as the United States deals with high inflation.