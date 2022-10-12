Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Reynoldsburg schools issued remote learning days due to staffing shortages
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — No buses pulled up outside French Run Elementary on Thursday. No students walked the halls. No classroom chairs were sat in. Books on the shelves lie still; their pages unturned. All because it was the school’s turn to deal with short staffing. “This is our...
crawfordcountynow.com
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a new interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg City Schools as the district continues searching for a full-time leader. Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave was appointed interim superintendent Monday after outgoing superintendent Dr. Dan Good tendered his resignation. The school board voted during a special meeting Monday to make the appointment. Cosgrave is the […]
Delaware Gazette
City of Powell approves latest CIP
During last week’s meeting of Powell City Council, the city’s latest five-year Capital Improvements Program (CIP) was approved for the years 2023-27. The CIP serves as a yearly roadmap for the city’s prioritized infrastructure projects over the next five years, including the projected costs of the projects, how they will be funded, and when the projects are anticipated to be completed. This year’s CIP carries added anticipation given it is the first to reflect the additional revenue from the income tax restructuring approved by voters last year.
Sidney Daily News
My choice in the governor’s race
As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
spectrumnews1.com
Johnstown plans for growth, builds new water tower
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Johnstown is a community of about 5,000 residents. It used to be considered a village but is now labeled a city. Jack Liggett, Johnstown’s city manager, said he knows more growth is coming. “We're looking bigger and bigger. Someone said that quote, you know, think...
athleticbusiness.com
Ex-Student-Athlete Sues Bloom-Carroll Over Former AD's Alleged Abuse
Bloom-Carroll High School, where Chad Little had served as athletic director for 17 years despite recent accusations of sexual misconduct, is now the target of a lawsuit filed by a former girls' basketball player at the center of those accusations. As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the lawsuit filed in...
sciotopost.com
Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grove City Opening Raises Over 15,000 for Marcus Project
Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
Democratic candidate’s gubernatorial campaign has missed the most important issue: Gun control
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democratic challenger to Gov. Mike DeWine, has raised abortion issues but has missed a more important issue: Gun control. The current governor signed into law the right to open carry, without any permit or training. This gives everyone the right to open carry, and immediately caused more guns on the street.
Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
whbc.com
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
Delaware Gazette
Empathy is need now more than ever
With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
WSYX ABC6
Reynoldsburg rejects zoning change for Sheetz after tenants forced to move from property
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg city councilmembers said no to changing the zoning for a Sheetz gas station nearly a year after dozens of tenants were told to move from a former trailer park that operated on the desired site. Councilman Barth Cotner said the plan for a gas...
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
peakofohio.com
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
WLWT 5
OSHP announces change to uniform policy for tattooed troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced a change to its uniform policy when it comes to tattooed troopers. The division says, effective immediately, current troopers, as well as potential applicants, will be permitted to wear OSHP's long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos. "We are, and always...
ocolly.com
OSU professor receives multimillion dollar grant for cognitive aging research
A $2.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was awarded to Adam Roth to fund his research on rural-urban disparities in cognitive aging. Roth, an assistant professor in OSU’s Department of Sociology, will use the grant over the next five years to advance research in the effects of cognitive aging.
