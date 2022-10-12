ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws

BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a new interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg City Schools as the district continues searching for a full-time leader. Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave was appointed interim superintendent Monday after outgoing superintendent Dr. Dan Good tendered his resignation. The school board voted during a special meeting Monday to make the appointment. Cosgrave is the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Delaware Gazette

City of Powell approves latest CIP

During last week’s meeting of Powell City Council, the city’s latest five-year Capital Improvements Program (CIP) was approved for the years 2023-27. The CIP serves as a yearly roadmap for the city’s prioritized infrastructure projects over the next five years, including the projected costs of the projects, how they will be funded, and when the projects are anticipated to be completed. This year’s CIP carries added anticipation given it is the first to reflect the additional revenue from the income tax restructuring approved by voters last year.
POWELL, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Plain City, OH
Plain City, OH
Education
Sidney Daily News

My choice in the governor’s race

As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Johnstown plans for growth, builds new water tower

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Johnstown is a community of about 5,000 residents. It used to be considered a village but is now labeled a city. Jack Liggett, Johnstown’s city manager, said he knows more growth is coming. “We're looking bigger and bigger. Someone said that quote, you know, think...
JOHNSTOWN, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Ex-Student-Athlete Sues Bloom-Carroll Over Former AD's Alleged Abuse

Bloom-Carroll High School, where Chad Little had served as athletic director for 17 years despite recent accusations of sexual misconduct, is now the target of a lawsuit filed by a former girls' basketball player at the center of those accusations. As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the lawsuit filed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jonathan Alder
sciotopost.com

Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grove City Opening Raises Over 15,000 for Marcus Project

Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
GAHANNA, OH
whbc.com

Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Linus K12#Board Of Education#Elementary School#10th School Board#Jaea
NBC4 Columbus

Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
Delaware Gazette

Empathy is need now more than ever

With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
DELAWARE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

OSHP announces change to uniform policy for tattooed troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced a change to its uniform policy when it comes to tattooed troopers. The division says, effective immediately, current troopers, as well as potential applicants, will be permitted to wear OSHP's long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos. "We are, and always...
ocolly.com

OSU professor receives multimillion dollar grant for cognitive aging research

A $2.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was awarded to Adam Roth to fund his research on rural-urban disparities in cognitive aging. Roth, an assistant professor in OSU’s Department of Sociology, will use the grant over the next five years to advance research in the effects of cognitive aging.
COLUMBUS, OH

