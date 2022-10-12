ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Sydney Sweeney and Fiance Jonathan Davino Still Together? Clues They Split

Are they still on? Sydney Sweeney has been in a private relationship with Jonathan Davino since 2018. A source confirmed to Life & Style in February 2022 that the pair had “just got engaged.” The insider added, “He’s super chill and worships the ground Sydney walks on.” But are they still together? Keep reading for breakup clues and possible split details.
