Education

NJ.com

Field hockey recap: No. 19 Shawnee and Egg Harbor Township play to a tie

Brianne Macchia, Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-3 tie with No. 19 Shawnee Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. The Eagles moved to 9-4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Montville ties Sparta - Field hockey recap

The lead changed twice before Montville knotted the final score at 2-2 and the battle with Sparta ended in a tie in Sparta. Sarina Dang and Kyra Fall scored for Montville (9-3-1) while Ella Kenny and Sophia Candeloro answered for Sparta (5-6-1). Montville outshot Sparta by 19-13. The N.J. High...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Football: Colonia’s offense able to outlast Summit (PHOTOS)

QB Jaeden Jones scored four rushing touchdowns as Colonia defeated Summit 28-23 at Investors Bank Field at Tatlock Park in Summit. Jones got the scoring started with a QB keeper with 4:23 left in the 1st quarter to put Colonia up 7-0. Summit marched back down the field throughout the...
SUMMIT, NJ
Education
Sports
North Warren over Belvidere - Boys soccer recap

Jake Oliveira netted the only goal of the game in the first half and North Warren held on for a 1-0 victory over Belvidere in Belvidere. Dylan Considine stopped all three shots he faced to earn the shutout and help North Warren even its record at 6-6-1. Jake Kuphal made...
BELVIDERE, NJ
Lower Cape May over Buena - Football recap

Isiah Wing ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Lower Cape May to a 27-22 win over Buena in Cape May. Wing, a junior, scored on runs of 75 and 44 yards to help Lower Cape May snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-2.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap

Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Girls Tennis: Pair of upsets, three-hour match highlight singles, doubles quarters (VIDEO)

Caroline Baker and Elizabeth Ring knew they could do it, they just had go out and actually do it. Saturday morning, the 5-8-seeded pair from Ramapo took down second-seeded Angela Qian and Lana Eichenbaum from Montgomery, 7-6(1), 6-4, in the NJSIAA state doubles tournament quarterfinals at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The two now move on to play third-seeded Kayla and Klarissa Salfarlie of Marlboro, the runners up from a year ago.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 15

Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick to help carry top-seeded Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over fourth-seeded Harrison in the semifinal stage of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny will next host second-seeded Union City in the final on Friday. Junior...
KEARNY, NJ
