Read full article on original website
Related
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
Field hockey recap: No. 19 Shawnee and Egg Harbor Township play to a tie
Brianne Macchia, Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-3 tie with No. 19 Shawnee Saturday in Egg Harbor Township. The Eagles moved to 9-4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Somerset County Tournament field hockey roundup for semifinals, Oct. 15
Kiera Ligozio and Catalina Pravda scored as top-seeded Ridge, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won in overtime, 2-1, over fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the semifinal round of the Somerset County Tournament in Basking Ridge. Ridge (13-1-2) will host second-seeded Hillsborough, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the final...
Howell girls soccer makes history, extends run in Shore Conference Tournament
The words drifted off the Howell bench and onto the field for the whole team to hear as the Rebels scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Manalapan in the Shore Conference quarterfinals. “That was beautiful soccer.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montville ties Sparta - Field hockey recap
The lead changed twice before Montville knotted the final score at 2-2 and the battle with Sparta ended in a tie in Sparta. Sarina Dang and Kyra Fall scored for Montville (9-3-1) while Ella Kenny and Sophia Candeloro answered for Sparta (5-6-1). Montville outshot Sparta by 19-13. The N.J. High...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Football: Colonia’s offense able to outlast Summit (PHOTOS)
QB Jaeden Jones scored four rushing touchdowns as Colonia defeated Summit 28-23 at Investors Bank Field at Tatlock Park in Summit. Jones got the scoring started with a QB keeper with 4:23 left in the 1st quarter to put Colonia up 7-0. Summit marched back down the field throughout the...
Girls soccer recap: Belvidere hands North Warren its second loss in a row
Kylie Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each totaled a goal and an assist in leading Belvidere to a 4-1 victory over North Warren Saturday in Belvidere. Bella Peluso and Rylee Canfield also scored for the County Seaters (10-5). Hailey Super added an assist. Jocelyn Considine scored for the Patriots (6-6-1) who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Football: Pineland edges out Monmouth in a defensive battle (PHOTOS)
Pinelands defeated Monmouth 12-7 in Tinton Falls. Pinelands extends its win streak to three games to push its record over .500, at 4-3, for the first time this season. It gave up fewer than 10 points for the fifth time in seven games. Monmouth drops to 2-5, with game against...
North Warren over Belvidere - Boys soccer recap
Jake Oliveira netted the only goal of the game in the first half and North Warren held on for a 1-0 victory over Belvidere in Belvidere. Dylan Considine stopped all three shots he faced to earn the shutout and help North Warren even its record at 6-6-1. Jake Kuphal made...
Lower Cape May over Buena - Football recap
Isiah Wing ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Lower Cape May to a 27-22 win over Buena in Cape May. Wing, a junior, scored on runs of 75 and 44 yards to help Lower Cape May snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-2.
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap
Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
Girls Tennis: Pair of upsets, three-hour match highlight singles, doubles quarters (VIDEO)
Caroline Baker and Elizabeth Ring knew they could do it, they just had go out and actually do it. Saturday morning, the 5-8-seeded pair from Ramapo took down second-seeded Angela Qian and Lana Eichenbaum from Montgomery, 7-6(1), 6-4, in the NJSIAA state doubles tournament quarterfinals at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The two now move on to play third-seeded Kayla and Klarissa Salfarlie of Marlboro, the runners up from a year ago.
South Jersey Coaches Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
David Frew and Braden Achuff scored goals as 15th-seeded Gloucester Tech upset second-seeded and defending champion Cinnaminson in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in Cinnaminson. Gloucester Tech improved to 8-3-1 and will face seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the quarterfinals on Monday. Cinnaminson fell to 9-3-2. West...
Pompton Lakes edges Lakeland - Field hockey - Passaic County Tournament - Semifinal
Olivia Donza and Krista Lilienthal each found the net as third-seeded Pompton Lakes won, 2-1, over second-seeded Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament in Wanaque. Pompton Lakes (13-2) will play top-seeded West Milford in the final at Wayne Hills on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Bridget Leahy...
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee girls soccer qualifies for tourney, Somerset tops Diman
The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams. Take a look at other highlights from Saturday's local high school action: Boys soccer: Diman at Somerset Berkley ...
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 15
Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick to help carry top-seeded Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over fourth-seeded Harrison in the semifinal stage of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny will next host second-seeded Union City in the final on Friday. Junior...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0