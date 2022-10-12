Caroline Baker and Elizabeth Ring knew they could do it, they just had go out and actually do it. Saturday morning, the 5-8-seeded pair from Ramapo took down second-seeded Angela Qian and Lana Eichenbaum from Montgomery, 7-6(1), 6-4, in the NJSIAA state doubles tournament quarterfinals at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The two now move on to play third-seeded Kayla and Klarissa Salfarlie of Marlboro, the runners up from a year ago.

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO