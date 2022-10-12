Read full article on original website
Bay Net
DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 14, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This fall season is shaping up to be a memorable one, and if you’re lucky enough to live in or visit Western Maryland right now, you’ll soon know why. The fall foliage show is on in mountainous Western Maryland with a full spectrum of fall colors on display. This week we have an extended report from our park staff and foresters out west to help you figure out what’s happening where and plan your visits accordingly.
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Governor Hogan Makes Several Stops in Southern Maryland, as Statewide Tour Continues
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In addition to dedicating the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, Governor Larry Hogan today made several stops across Charles County as part of his ongoing legacy tour across the state. Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. To start out his day in Southern Maryland, Governor Hogan...
Bay Net
MDOT MVA Partnering With AAA Mid-Atlantic On Move Over Law Media Campaign
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 15, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA’s) Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists of Maryland’s expanded Move Over law that went into effect October 1, 2022. The expanded law (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signs.
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
Bay Net
Biden Administration Awards USDA Grant To End Hunger In Charles County
WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam. In Delaware and Maryland, a total of $6,033,600 is being invested in 14 local projects.
Nottingham MD
Maryland’s DNA database records 10,000th total hit
PIKESVILLE, MD—Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, this week announced the latest milestone for Maryland’s DNA database, supporting its role as a tool for law enforcement in the ongoing effort to reduce crime, apprehend criminals, and exonerate the innocent. Maryland’s DNA database, housed...
Bay Net
Hogan Attends Ribbon Cutting For The Newly Opened Nice/Middleton Bridge
NEWBURG, Md. – On October 12, Governor Larry Hogan[R] visited the new Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas Middleton Bridge for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first crossing of the new bridge. The new four-lane bridge costing $463 million, was built by a joint venture of Skansa, Corman, and...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
'We are losing so much': Lt. Governor Rutherford speaks on state parks
Since the Lt. Governor has been in office, the state has protected an additional almost 72 thousand acres of open space, recreations and conservation lands.
Bay Net
“A Year Of Growth” For USMSM SMART Building
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Saturday, October 15th marks one year since the opening of the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County. The SMART Building is located at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus in the town of California. It...
WUSA
'Mini-earthquake' gently rocks Maryland
A very minor earthquake gently rocked the region last night. Geologists we talked to today said you'll be forgiven for not feeling it.
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly intersection crash in Frederick
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Frederick Friday night. It all happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. when troopers responded to the U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road intersection.
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
Bay Net
Routine Maintenance Work On The Thomas Johnson Bridge This Weekend
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore
In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
