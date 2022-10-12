ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bay Net

DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 14, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This fall season is shaping up to be a memorable one, and if you’re lucky enough to live in or visit Western Maryland right now, you’ll soon know why. The fall foliage show is on in mountainous Western Maryland with a full spectrum of fall colors on display. This week we have an extended report from our park staff and foresters out west to help you figure out what’s happening where and plan your visits accordingly.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Nanticoke, MD
Bay Net

MDOT MVA Partnering With AAA Mid-Atlantic On Move Over Law Media Campaign

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 15, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA’s) Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists of Maryland’s expanded Move Over law that went into effect October 1, 2022. The expanded law (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signs.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Biden Administration Awards USDA Grant To End Hunger In Charles County

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam. In Delaware and Maryland, a total of $6,033,600 is being invested in 14 local projects.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland's DNA database records 10,000th total hit

PIKESVILLE, MD—Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, this week announced the latest milestone for Maryland’s DNA database, supporting its role as a tool for law enforcement in the ongoing effort to reduce crime, apprehend criminals, and exonerate the innocent. Maryland’s DNA database, housed...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

"A Year Of Growth" For USMSM SMART Building

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Saturday, October 15th marks one year since the opening of the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County. The SMART Building is located at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus in the town of California. It...
CALIFORNIA, MD
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WUSA9

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Routine Maintenance Work On The Thomas Johnson Bridge This Weekend

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Outsider.com

Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore

In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE

