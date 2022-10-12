Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
BREAKING: BMW Won't Build Three- Or Four-Cylinder M Cars
At today's media preview of the 2022 BMW M Fest at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel was vehemently opposed to the suggestion that smaller three- and four-cylinder engines could come to future M cars. Could the straight-six could one day be replaced...
Up Close With The 2023 BMW M2: A Mix Of Good, Bad, And Supersized
Three days ago, BMW revealed the second-generation M2 Coupe. Yesterday, two days later, the car made its public debut at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa as part of the world's largest BMW M Festival; what better way to celebrate 50 years of M than with a massive party? As part of the media contingency, CarBuzz was able to get up close and personal with the newcomer in all ways except driving it - that'll happen later. We came away with mixed emotions about the new M2, both from a design and engineering perspective. So, in the fairness of giving the newcomer a shot, this is the good, the bad, and the ugly of the all-new M2.
Ford Rat Rod With E30 BMW Heart Is A Hot Wheels Champion
Michael Charalambous is the winner of the UK leg of the global Hot Wheels Legends Tour, where builders of cars all over the world compete to have their ride immortalized in die-cast. Judges spent the day pouring over the ten finalists in front of a live audience, only for Charalambous to be crowned the winner. Now, Charalambous and his creation, The Misfit, will go to represent the UK on the global stage.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get
Choosing the right 2022 Dodge Challenger trim level is tough since there are 11 to choose from. Here are a few reasons that the R/T Scat Pack Widebody could be your best choice. The post 5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Exploring Cars & Coffee Palm Beach In A 2022 McLaren GT
We recently spent some time in Miami with a sumptuous McLaren GT, wearing a unique MSO orange paint job and silver ten-spoke wheels. A deadly combination for the British supercar. The speed and agility of McLaren's most useable supercar were better felt in the UK where we drove the car last, if only because of the famous British B-roads that go on for miles without a cop in sight. We got our track-driving fix at Miami's exclusive Concours Club, but supercars are meant to be shared with the world.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Is Dropping Multiple Options
The 2023 Ford F-150 is dropping tons of options. See if you'll miss the Ford F-150 configurations that are being discontinued. The post The 2023 Ford F-150 Is Dropping Multiple Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
The Gran Turismo Collection Is The Best Supercar Collection In The UK And It's Up For Sale
The group of cars you see here is called the Gran Turismo Collection. The collection spans 50 years of automotive history and belongs to one person. The entire collection will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in London on 5 November 2022. What we have here is a prime example...
Avoid Buying the Jeep Wrangler Right Now
There are a million reasons to buy the Jeep Wrangler. However, there a good reason to wait. The Jeep Wrangler has the highest markup. The post Avoid Buying the Jeep Wrangler Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
Theon Design's 964 Porsche 911 Is A Carbon-Fiber Restomod With A 400-HP 4.0-Liter Flat-6 Engine
If you're in the fortunate position of having enough cash to buy a hand-built, customized restomod Porsche 911, there are several routes you can follow. Singer is undoubtedly the most famous of the 911 specialists, but we recently toured the Gunther Werks studio in California, and its products are arguably just as impressive. Before you click on the link, make sure you have a box of tissues nearby. (Get your mind out of the gutter, man. The 400R is pretty enough to drive a man to tears.)
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
New BMW M2 G87 With M Performance Parts Doesn't Look Pretty
The 2023 BMW M2 has just been revealed, and it has some fine selling points. Based on the same architecture that underpins the M4 Coupe, the M2 comes with a slightly detuned version of its big brother's S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. Here, it produces 453 horsepower, all of which goes to the rear axle via a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. That's all fantastic, but many are struggling to get to grips with the styling.
The Corvette Z06 Is Even Quicker Than Chevrolet Claims
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and now that it's available, customers are spending big on the American supercar. It's a very impressive machine that has been developed to handle as well as or better than its European counterparts, but how does it do in a straight line? Engineers spent an age on the suspension, but the engine is brilliant too. A 5.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the most powerful unassisted V8 ever, produces 670 horsepower at 8,400 rpm, with the red line arriving at 8,600. 460 lb-ft of torque is sent to the rear axle exclusively, reaching its peak at 6,300 rpm. According to Chevrolet, this means 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. Are those figures accurate? Let's find out.
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
