ABC7 Chicago
American veteran, father of 5 from Idaho dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine, family says
Dane Partridge, 34, from Rexburg, Idaho, had been fighting in Ukraine since the end of April, his sister Jenny Corry said. An American veteran and father of five died on Tuesday after sustaining injuries fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the east of the country, his sister told CNN. Dane Partridge,...
ABC7 Chicago
Venezuelans who enter US illegally at southern border to be sent back to Mexico: DHS
Venezuelans who enter the U.S. illegally at ports of entry along the southern border will be returned to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, a public health statute invoked at the start of the pandemic by the Trump administration that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants, senior Biden administration officials said Wednesday.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
ABC7 Chicago
Oath Keeper militia member discussed 'civil war' ahead of Jan. 6, FBI testifies
The trial of several far-right militia members continued Friday in Washington as federal prosecutors called FBI agents to testify to messages they say were exchanged between those they tracked to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Relying on a what they said was trove of cell phone data and...
ABC7 Chicago
Trump isn't the first president to be subpoenaed by Congress: Here are the others
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill unanimously voted on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, escalating the panel's efforts to dig into the impetus and impacts of the insurrection. While there have been several judicial subpoenas for presidents before, congressional subpoenas for sitting...
ABC7 Chicago
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump
WASHINGTON -- The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear. "We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th's central player," said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's vice chair.
Fire and clashes at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, said that "troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the facility and that "rioters" had started a fire.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago man who wore 'Trump 2020' flag pleads guilty with father to role in US Capitol attack
CHICAGO -- A Chicago man who allegedly wore a "Trump 2020" flag as a cape during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty along with his father Thursday to a misdemeanor. Matthew Bokoski of Chicago and his father, Bradley Bokoski of Utah, each pleaded guilty to...
