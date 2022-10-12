ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Aurora’s Week 8 schedule

AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2022 prep football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. THURSDAY, OCT. 13. 4A League 5: Vista PEAK (1-6, 0-2) at Denver...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night. Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Aurora, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront

Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Denver chef makes traditional barbacoa in Westwood neighborhood

DENVER, Colorado — Throughout Mexico, there are different types of barbacoa. The one Jose Avila grew up eating was barbacoa de borrego, or lamb barbacoa, originating from Hidalgo. When he moved to Colorado and began working in kitchens, he couldn’t find any chefs or restaurants making traditional barbacoa the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Raiders#The Denver Prep League#Emac#Bison#Vista Peak
macaronikid.com

WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns

Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 8-14

This week's nine openings include new locations for several national chains: Corner Bakery Cafe added an outpost near Denver International Airport; Cafe Rio debuted its Greenwood Village location and plans to open another in Highlands Ranch in December; and Tiff's Treats, which got its start in Austin and is known for its warm-cookie delivery service, now has a spot on Broadway.
LITTLETON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Aurora, Colorado officials hunker down in search of a viable homeless strategy

Aurora's councilmembers weigh dueling ideas as they consider steps to revamp the city's homelessness program following trips to Texas, where they explored models for reducing this social woe that plagues metro Denver. Metro Denver has been struggling to address homelessness, which jumped by 12.8% – from 6,104 to 6,888 – between January 2020 and January this year. Local authorities have poured significant resources into tackling homelessness in the last few years. ...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42

Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country

Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!. Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
dornob.com

This $15 Million Denver Home is Packed with Historic Secrets, Including an Underground Speakeasy

Century-old properties are often full of surprises. Whether it’s a hidden room or a cache of relics, documents, and antiques, the beauty of these spaces is that they come with long pedigrees that offer a glimpse into a forgotten past. Recently, a Denver home has come onto the market whose impressive résumé dots all the (historic) I’s and crosses all the (secret) T’s imaginable.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Chicken Rebel Continues to Expand, With a Third Location Now Open in Littleton

“I think that people are hungry for something different — something craft,” says chef Lydie Lovett, owner and operator of Chicken Rebel. On October 8, the award-winning eatery launched its third brick-and-mortar, at 8245 Bowles Avenue in Littleton’s Chanson Plaza. Like its Westminster location, which opened in February, its latest suburban restaurant is surrounded by chains such as Starbucks and Qdoba. Service at Chicken Rebel is as fast as that of nearby competitors, but without any sacrifice to quality.
LITTLETON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy