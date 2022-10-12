Read full article on original website
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicideHeather WillardAurora, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership clubBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Football: Aurora’s Week 8 schedule
AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2022 prep football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. THURSDAY, OCT. 13. 4A League 5: Vista PEAK (1-6, 0-2) at Denver...
Aurora, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aurora. The Chaparral High School football team will have a game with Regis Jesuit High School on October 15, 2022, 08:00:00. The Chaparral High School football team will have a game with Regis Jesuit High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
Indoor Sports dome In Windsor, Colorado Will be Ready for Public Use this Winter
Windsor residents may have noticed a new addition to their skyline when they woke up on Wednesday—a 96-foot-high, 167,000-square-foot dome that now sits at the northern edge of the Future Legends Complex. The dome, which was inflated early Wednesday morning and is one of the largest ever built, is...
High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night. Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.
Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Announces 5 Inductees for the Class of 2023
A few legendary sports professionals will be honored by getting inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. According to a press release from the Denver Broncos, 5 people have been chosen as inductees for the class of 2023 to be entered into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Colorado...
COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront
Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Denver chef makes traditional barbacoa in Westwood neighborhood
DENVER, Colorado — Throughout Mexico, there are different types of barbacoa. The one Jose Avila grew up eating was barbacoa de borrego, or lamb barbacoa, originating from Hidalgo. When he moved to Colorado and began working in kitchens, he couldn’t find any chefs or restaurants making traditional barbacoa the...
WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns
Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
14% of Denver students walk, or roll, to school
In the next five years, Denver wants to double the number of kids who walk or roll to school. Part of that work is making routes safer.
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 8-14
This week's nine openings include new locations for several national chains: Corner Bakery Cafe added an outpost near Denver International Airport; Cafe Rio debuted its Greenwood Village location and plans to open another in Highlands Ranch in December; and Tiff's Treats, which got its start in Austin and is known for its warm-cookie delivery service, now has a spot on Broadway.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Aurora, Colorado officials hunker down in search of a viable homeless strategy
Aurora's councilmembers weigh dueling ideas as they consider steps to revamp the city's homelessness program following trips to Texas, where they explored models for reducing this social woe that plagues metro Denver. Metro Denver has been struggling to address homelessness, which jumped by 12.8% – from 6,104 to 6,888 – between January 2020 and January this year. Local authorities have poured significant resources into tackling homelessness in the last few years. ...
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Incumbent Mandy Lindsay faces Republican challenger Cory Parella in House District 42
Mandy Lindsay is defending her House District 42 seat representing north and central Aurora from a challenge by Republican Cory Parella this fall. Lindsay’s campaign platform includes creating housing options for all, repealing TABOR to help fund Colorado schools, stewarding the environment, improving access to health care and mental health care, and promoting abortion access.
Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country
Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!. Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
This $15 Million Denver Home is Packed with Historic Secrets, Including an Underground Speakeasy
Century-old properties are often full of surprises. Whether it’s a hidden room or a cache of relics, documents, and antiques, the beauty of these spaces is that they come with long pedigrees that offer a glimpse into a forgotten past. Recently, a Denver home has come onto the market whose impressive résumé dots all the (historic) I’s and crosses all the (secret) T’s imaginable.
Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership club
A new BYOB membership club is open in Denver.Jeff Fierberg. (Denver, CO) Friends since childhood, Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins wished there was a place where they could get together and talk over a bottle of wine—but without the distractions of TVs, bartenders and last-call reminders.
Chicken Rebel Continues to Expand, With a Third Location Now Open in Littleton
“I think that people are hungry for something different — something craft,” says chef Lydie Lovett, owner and operator of Chicken Rebel. On October 8, the award-winning eatery launched its third brick-and-mortar, at 8245 Bowles Avenue in Littleton’s Chanson Plaza. Like its Westminster location, which opened in February, its latest suburban restaurant is surrounded by chains such as Starbucks and Qdoba. Service at Chicken Rebel is as fast as that of nearby competitors, but without any sacrifice to quality.
