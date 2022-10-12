ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead.  Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncatregister.com

Top Five Best Places to Study in Greensboro

As N.C. A&T students prepare for midterms and exams, many are left in need of a comfortable place to study. Greensboro is home to many shops, cafes and restaurants offering free internet access, a comfortable place to focus and great food while working. Below are five of the top study...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Nancy Reynolds News

Don Bennett has returned home from the hospital after having hernia surgery. Happy birthday to Sue Williamson, Nicole Romine, Shirley Stevens, and Dennis Crocker. Taylor Vaden will be performing at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on October 15th at 7 pm. It is Sock Hop ‘n’ Soul Night. Tickets are $15 each.
WALNUT COVE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

King police reports

Austin Tory Teague, 19, of Rural Hall, was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date was scheduled for September 16. Kier Malik Hardin, 26, of Jamestown, was arrested on August 10 for failure to appear in Randolph County court. Bond was $500 with a court date of September 5.
KING, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
ALBEMARLE, NC

