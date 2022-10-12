ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.

ALBEMARLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO