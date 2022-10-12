Read full article on original website
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead. Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
ncatregister.com
Top Five Best Places to Study in Greensboro
As N.C. A&T students prepare for midterms and exams, many are left in need of a comfortable place to study. Greensboro is home to many shops, cafes and restaurants offering free internet access, a comfortable place to focus and great food while working. Below are five of the top study...
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
WCNC
It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
‘He may have not survived’: Winston-Salem parents detail twins’ NICU journey
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — For Ben and Leslie Branch Bloodworth, 2019 featured quite a high note. “The lows are low, but the highs are even higher,” Leslie said. About mid-way through the year, the couple learned their family was growing. “I was ecstatic, we were trying for quite a long time,” Ben added. […]
thestokesnews.com
Nancy Reynolds News
Don Bennett has returned home from the hospital after having hernia surgery. Happy birthday to Sue Williamson, Nicole Romine, Shirley Stevens, and Dennis Crocker. Taylor Vaden will be performing at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on October 15th at 7 pm. It is Sock Hop ‘n’ Soul Night. Tickets are $15 each.
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
thestokesnews.com
King police reports
Austin Tory Teague, 19, of Rural Hall, was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date was scheduled for September 16. Kier Malik Hardin, 26, of Jamestown, was arrested on August 10 for failure to appear in Randolph County court. Bond was $500 with a court date of September 5.
Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning. Police say the 34-year-old man was inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street when he was shot. Police say he is in stable condition.
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
Sibling caretakers arrested: Disabled adult seen climbing out of window, calling for help in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story in about Forsyth County considering two programs to curb violence in the community. Two people were arrested after a woman was seen climbing from a bedroom window calling for help in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police were...
