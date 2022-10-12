Read full article on original website
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dolphins-Vikings Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-2 on the season and end their two-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. In examining this matchup, we break down the five biggest storylines:. 1. Can Skylar Step Up in First Start?. The...
Patriots at Browns: Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor: Who’s Rockin’ Roster In Cleveland?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in advance of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Having been listed as ‘questionable’ on Friday’s injury and practice participation report, both wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Rams
The Panthers are a bit shorthanded at some key spots for this game, including quarterback. That said, I have a hard time believing that the Rams' offense will figure everything out this week. This is an offense that averages 16 points per game and 62 yards on the ground. I actually think the coaching change helps the Panthers as they'll have the mindset of hitting the reset button. LA wins but it will not be as convincing as everyone thinks.
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son to BRADY Brand
The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.
Jaguars vs. Colts: Marvin Jones, Foley Fatukasi Join Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines As Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two key players vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, while the Colts announced a pair of important injury updates of their own. The Jaguars announced Saturday wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quadricep) would miss Sunday's AFC South battle. The Colts also announced starting running back Jonathan Taylor and backup running back Nyheim Hines would not play.
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
Ben McAdoo Gives Thoughts on P.J. Walker, Jacob Eason, an Emergency QB + More
How hard it is to regain focus after the coaching change. "This is a tough business, right? This is the part of the business that is toughest on coaches and players and people in the personnel office and their families. We understand what we get into, what we sign up for. I know what Coach [Rhule] and his family are going through and how hard it is. He's a great man. He's a great football coach and I have no doubt in my mind he's going to land on his feet. It's just part of the business and you just got to move on."
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
Micah Parsons Announces How Cowboys ‘Win This Game!’ vs. Eagles: 3 to Watch in Week 6
"If we stop the run,'' Micah Parsons has announced,'' we win this game!''. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
