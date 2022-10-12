ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Activists, biologists urge City Council to implement Land Use Policy 3.18

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

To start off the City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein asked to end the meeting in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. City Council addressed the implementation of Land Use Policy 3.18, the use of rodenticides, insecticides, and herbicides, and continued the discussion for the Malibu Community Labor Exchange Permanent Trailer Project.

For public comment, Pepperdine student Kayla Nia made a presentation on safety in Malibu schools. Nia interviewed parents, teachers, and staff members to get their personal opinions on armed security on campus. The common concerns and suggestions Nia found were campus hardening and ensuring schools are safer in case of an outside or inside threat. Her study also said providing a silent panic button and a QR code with an anonymous platform for reporting would be convenient. Also suggested was having private security or sheriff’s personnel who are responsible for patrolling the three schools and providing informational videos to send to parents.

City Manager Steve McClary gave a report and said, in regards to returning to in-person meetings, the council can address the item in November or wait until the new council is seated in January. McClary also gave an update on the Malibu Farmers Market and their concerns and said the city is continuing to work with the county and the public works department to ensure safety for pedestrians.

“The city is really a third party here, we’re not the land owner and we’re not the party to the agreement, but we do recognize the value of the farmers market to the community,” McClary said. “And so we’re trying to find some other ways to accommodate and provide additional space for the farmers market as they work this construction period.”

McClary said they have met with the county to see if they can relocate the farmer’s market at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off site, but said LA County health regulations said farmers’ markets are not permitted to operate on a dirt lot.

Planning Director Richard Mollica presented the implementation of Land Use Policy 3.18, the use of rodenticides, insecticides, and herbicides.

Advertisement

National Park Service biologist Cathy Schoonmaker, who has been studying bobcats, coyotes, and mountain lions for two decades in the Santa Monica Mountains, spoke during public comment and shared their findings with the widespread exposure and impacts from anticoagulant rodenticides.

In one study, they found six different compounds of poison detected in the animal’s liver.

“We know it’s unintentional, unfortunately, though people putting out rodenticides poisons for various types of uses are impacting the food chain of these animals,” Schoonmaker said. “We’ve seen bobcats with severe mange with this mange being associated with anticoagulant rodenticide exposure. UCLA did a study that found that animals that had anticoagulant rodenticide also had suppressed immune systems which prevented them from being able to fight the disease of mange.”

Schoonmaker said in the last two years, they tested 16 mountain lions and found all 16 were positive for multiple compounds of anticoagulant rodenticide, including two six-week-old kittens and four full-term fetuses.

Schoonmaker ended her presentation by informing the council of other poisons, such as bromethalin, which is a neurotoxic rodenticide. Bromethalin was detected in 10 out of 16 mountain lions tested between 2020 to 2022, including P-54. Labs have detected bromethalin in non-target animals, including raccoons, skunks, gray foxes, and coyotes.

Speaker Jenn Guess has worked in the intensive care unit for 10 years and has seen firsthand the impact these poisons have caused.

“With the amount of rodenticide currently in the environment, it would be a conservative to state that most of our predators and scavenger patients have likely been exposed to the toxins at some point in their lives,” Guess said. “It is impaired that 3.18 is implemented as soon as possible in order to stop the trauma and death these poisons cause in non-targetted species.”

After hearing the speakers and addressing questions, council voted to provide staff with direction regarding the proposed policy to implement Land Use Policy 3.18 and prepare an amendment.

The next item on the agenda was the Malibu Community Labor Exchange Permanent Trailer project.

MCLE is a local nonprofit that provides support to modern and low-income individuals looking for work. MCLE has operated on the county property since the early 1990s. The existing office trailer needed to be relocated to accommodate SMC construction. The county planned to accommodate the permanent trailer on the northwest corner of the lot. In January 2022, the council allocated $98,000 CDBG funds to purchase and install an office trailer for MCLE.

Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Shavelson presented the project overview and requested the council for direction.

Shavelson said staff has identified two options to potentially address the wastewater requirements for council consideration: transferring wastewater allocations or reopening the assessment district.

Speakers included MCLE board members who requested the council to consider a new permanent location for MCLE.

Silverstein motioned to receive a definitive report and concrete recommendation from staff to move forward. Motion passed.

The last item on the agenda was the Santa Monica College Measure SMC. At the request of Silverstein and Councilmember Steve Uhring, the council considered adopting Resolution No. 22-44, which strongly opposed Measure SMC, which would impose a debt upon the residents of Malibu if passed at the Nov. 8 General Election. Mayor Paul Grisanti moved the resolution and Uhring second. Motion passed.

The meeting ended in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, per Silverstein’s request.

The post Activists, biologists urge City Council to implement Land Use Policy 3.18 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Schmitz & Associates Presentation on Reforming the Malibu Planning Department

Dear Editor,  The advertised public forum about reforming the Malibu Planning Department’s process piqued my interest like it did to the many who attended the presentation given by Don Schmitz at Elkins Hall on Pepperdine’s campus last Thursday. If you have been involved in the entitlement process to build a new home or remodel or […] The post Letter to The Editor: Schmitz & Associates Presentation on Reforming the Malibu Planning Department appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
citywatchla.com

Reform in LA Demands a No Vote on Tax Increases

When filling out your ballot, you need to answer this question, especially as it relates to the two ballot measures that will raise our taxes by over $1 billion per year. How can we trust our elected officials after the recent front page disclosure of the racist conversations between City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin deLeon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, the President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

City Council Candidates 2022 Q&A Part II

Get to know your six candidates campaigning for your vote this November  By The Malibu Times Editorial Board  Campaigning continues for the six candidates vying for the two open seats on Malibu’s City Council. The six candidates in alphabetical order by last name are Ryan Embree, Hap Henry, Marianne Riggins, Bill Sampson, Doug Stewart, and […] The post City Council Candidates 2022 Q&A Part II appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
signalscv.com

Maria Gutzeit | Our Water Situation vs. L.A.

Recently a friend asked me why some areas are out of water and some are not. The answer is twofold: location and politics. This is why Santa Clarita is on three-day-a-week watering for homeowners and greater Los Angeles is on one day a week. This is why some communities have to truck in water during dry years and why some areas don’t.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thechannels.org

New housing plans in Santa Barbara to destroy ‘Funk Zone’

This summer, a new plan to develop the most vibrant and characteristic block of the Funk Zone was brought to the Architectural Board of Review. The project, “SOMOFunk” would demolish current buildings and add 155 residential units to the block cornered by East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara Street, East Mason Street, and Gray Avenue. Many community members know and love this block as the home of the Dart Coffee garden, various art studios and galleries, locally-owned shops, historic landmarks, and a gathering space for markets and events.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
voiceofoc.org

Santana: Orange County Residents Could Really Tilt November’s Election

Orange County residents will soon find themselves caught up in the middle of an intense fight for control of Congress. It’s become a recurring theme across in recent years as the county’s once dominant Republican voting base turns increasingly purple with changing demographics and voter registration rates cutting against the GOP brand.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Biologists#Santa Monica Mountains#Politics Local#Land Use Policy 3 18#The Malibu Farmers Market
NBC News

California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
The Malibu Times

Temporary Use Permits to be discussed during the Zoning Ordinance Revisions and Code Enforcement Council Subcommittee meeting Wednesday

City of Malibu’s Zoning Ordinance Revisions and Code Enforcement Council Subcommittee will consider recommending modifications for temporary use permits Wed, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. The item is continued from April 14, 2022. Staff report, viewing & commenting instructions are posted at: https://malibucity.primegov.com/Portal/Meeting?meetingTemplateId=4609 The post Temporary Use Permits to be discussed during the Zoning Ordinance Revisions and Code Enforcement Council Subcommittee meeting Wednesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on Oct. 10

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council October 10: Agenda Summary:  Approve Warrants. Recommended Action: Allow and approve warrant demand numbers 67124-67232 listed on the register from the General Fund and direct the City Manager to pay out the funds to each of the claimants listed in Warrant Register No. 711 in the amount of the […] The post Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on Oct. 10 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
952
Followers
863
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy