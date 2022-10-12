Inflation and recession are on everyone's minds today, as people are trying every angle to save money on products and services. Consumer prices for the month of September increased 8.2% from a year ago, but lower than the 8.3% rate recorded in August, which was the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in September from August and 6.6% in the 12 months through September.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO