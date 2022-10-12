Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Disneyland Hikes Ticket Prices (Not Good News for Disney World)
Inflation and recession are on everyone's minds today, as people are trying every angle to save money on products and services. Consumer prices for the month of September increased 8.2% from a year ago, but lower than the 8.3% rate recorded in August, which was the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in September from August and 6.6% in the 12 months through September.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event
Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pokémon GO Festival of Lights Timed Research Guide
Pokémon GO's Festival of Lights event runs from Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17, giving trainers the chance to participate in Timed Research tasks for the opportunity to earn rewards and catch special, warm, light-bringing Pokémon. With not much time left, here is a guide on all of the Timed Research available during this limited-time event.
Comments / 0