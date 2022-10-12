It’s nothing but the shunning truth! The Breaking Amish cast has drastically changed since the documentary-style reality series debuted on TLC back in 2012. Fans watched religiously as five Anabaptist men and women moved to New York City to experience a culture vastly different than the ones they had known their whole lives — with the risk of being shunned from the families and communities that raised them.

