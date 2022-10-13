ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden in California to hold events promoting legislative achievements

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago
Joe Biden's three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House's midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration's accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.

Biden's first stop was near Vail, Colorado, where he designated his administration's first national monument at the behest of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, the state's senior senator who finds himself in a competitive reelection bid.

The president then headed to Los Angeles, where he will hold a pair of events promoting two of his most significant legislative achievements and headline a fundraiser for the House Democrats' campaign arm.

Finally, Biden will stop in Oregon, where Democrats' grip on the governor's mansion in Salem is being threatened by an unaffiliated candidate who has captured double-digit support in polling, giving an opening for a Republican to win the race outright in November.

"We've been very clear that the president is going to go out, the vice president is going to go out," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. "They're going to talk about the successes that we have seen in this administration in the last 19 months."

It's all part of a campaign blueprint fine-tuned over the last several months for Biden, who has been eager to travel the country but is facing the traditional midterm headwinds against the political party in power, an unsettled economic outlook and presidential approval ratings that have remained stubbornly underwater.

To counter Republican criticisms over the economy and inflation, Democratic candidates have highlighted accomplishments such as bipartisan infrastructure, manufacturing laws, and a sweeping climate, tax and health care package. Those achievements also helped prompt a late-summer uptick in Biden's own job performance ratings earlier this year.

Democratic candidates have also been far more likely to appear with Biden if it's an official White House event underscoring their achievements, such as the groundbreaking for a computer chip facility in suburban Ohio that was aided tremendously by the law that bolsters domestic semiconductor production.

Comments / 48

Sitting Dove
6d ago

The eyes. Look at the eyes. Lost my Dad to alzheimer's and spent endless time volunteering in a Nursing Home with alzheimer's patients. Alzheimer’s Disease happens when the barrier between a person’s real life and dream life is worn away. What remains is the dream life. The eyes tell the story, they're always the same with dementia. Look at Joe's eyes. Stage ll Dementia. Hey, Joe! Why the dark glasses all the time?

Reply(7)
20
James Amador
6d ago

That should take all of a minute and a half. Must use up a lot of fuel flying all over the US crumbing up mid term votes? I thought Joe was all about reducing admissions?

Reply(1)
12
Atlantean
5d ago

This article is a distraction... this is the real deal... Why is the CCP secret police operating on our soil? NYC has a CCP secret police station claiming that they are here to assist Chinese Americans. FOLKS this is all a lie, a smoke screen to cover up the more sinister plot that the OBiden administration and the CCP have been planning for the past 16 years!!! We are currently under a stealth invasion by the CCP!!!!!!!! If you are okay with this call OBiden and tell him good job in selling us out to the CCP...!!!!!!!!!! None of us is as smart as all of us, so all of us must be heard!!! SAY SOMETHING PEOPLE BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!!!

Reply
7
 

