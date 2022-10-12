Effective: 2022-10-12 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Lafayette; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Denmark, or 15 miles southeast of Oxford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Ecru, Randolph, Troy, Tula, Furrs, Denmark, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Hortontown, Esperanza, Endville, Cherry Creek, Chiwapa, Pannell, Delay and Rough Edge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO