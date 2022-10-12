Read full article on original website
Mama June Looks Unrecognizable in New Makeup Photo, According to Fans: ‘You Don’t Need Photoshop’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don’t need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented under the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s Saturday, October 15, Instagram post. “Filters work miracles,” another alleged, whereas a third wrote, “Girl used faceapp lmao I see you June [sic].”
‘LPBW’ Fans Slam Caryn Chandler Ahead of the Season 24 Premiere: ‘Those Are Not Your Kids’
Airing out their opinions! Viewers are slamming Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler ahead of the upcoming season 24 premiere because of her involvement in the negotiations between Matt Roloff and his son Zach Roloff over the sale of Roloff Farms. Many fans felt she overstepped her boundaries when...
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Had Trouble Distinguishing Her Real Life From ‘Freaky Friday’ While Filming
Jamie Lee Curtis had a lot in common with her 'Freaky Friday' character. In fact, it affects her memory of shooting the film.
