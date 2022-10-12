THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Westin at The Woodlands is proud to be a supporter of the 2022 Woodlands Pride Festival. Join us in the celebration on Saturday, October 22 after the main daytime event in Town Green Park. The night comes alive at Sorriso, the hotel’s dazzling, modern Italian restaurant, where Pride attendees and their friends and families will enjoy a complimentary Arancini di Riso appetizer with the purchase of a pizza or entrée between 5 and 10 pm. Adding some sparkle to dessert, the evening’s menu will also spotlight a signature Pride Gelato, Sorbet and Rainbow Biscotti. And just upstairs, Como Social Club, the official Woodlands Pride After Party site, will open at 5 pm. There, guests can sip on an array of creative cocktails, including the Absolut Pride – a portion of proceeds will benefit The Woodlands Pride non-profit - and an array of amazing performers such as American Idol 2021 contestant Anilee List.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO