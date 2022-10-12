Read full article on original website
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Westin at The Woodlands is proud to be a supporter of the 2022 Woodlands Pride Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Westin at The Woodlands is proud to be a supporter of the 2022 Woodlands Pride Festival. Join us in the celebration on Saturday, October 22 after the main daytime event in Town Green Park. The night comes alive at Sorriso, the hotel’s dazzling, modern Italian restaurant, where Pride attendees and their friends and families will enjoy a complimentary Arancini di Riso appetizer with the purchase of a pizza or entrée between 5 and 10 pm. Adding some sparkle to dessert, the evening’s menu will also spotlight a signature Pride Gelato, Sorbet and Rainbow Biscotti. And just upstairs, Como Social Club, the official Woodlands Pride After Party site, will open at 5 pm. There, guests can sip on an array of creative cocktails, including the Absolut Pride – a portion of proceeds will benefit The Woodlands Pride non-profit - and an array of amazing performers such as American Idol 2021 contestant Anilee List.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau to hold Board of Directors Meeting
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau will hold a Board Meeting Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. In accordance with state law, notice of this meeting is posted...
The City of Dickinson is in the process of becoming a Film Friendly City!
· The City of Dickinson is in the process of becoming a Film Friendly City!. For the final piece of our application process, we need to submit "location photos"!. The Texas Film Commission maintains a free database of statewide locations that are available for use in films, television shows, commercials, music videos, and digital media projects.
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – Clouds in my coffee
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The bright skies will hang around for the rest of today’s daylight hours as temps settle around the upper 80s. Shortly after sundown at 7 o’clock tonight, we’ll get a spike of cloud coverage. Overnight the clouds will diminish as will the mercury, with an overnight low in the mid 60s. It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, maybe at the Pavilion to catch the Houston Symphony playing some spooky tunes, or perhaps cheering on your favorite high school football team as College Park squares off against The Woodlands.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Hosted A Candidate Debate & Forum on Wednesday, October 12, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Candidate Debate and Forum in partnership with Woodlands Online for five races in the upcoming November 8th, election. The forums were moderated by Sean Thompson of Woodlands Online. The forum was held at Sam Houston State University –...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
mocomotive.com
Veterans Day event at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting an event in recognition of Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11th at 9:00am at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1776 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, Texas, adjacent to the Montgomery County Central Library and the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park.
mocomotive.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lost purse reunited with family more than 60 years later
LEAGUE CITY, TX -- A purse frozen in time from the 1950s has been returned to the family of the original owner. Andrea Beverly Williams was a student in Clear Creek ISD until 1962. However, the CCISD and League City community was recently transported back in time after finding her purse in the floorboards of the District’s oldest building.
City of Magnolia enters Stage 2 drought, enacts water restrictions
The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in place. (Community Impact staff) The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in effect, according to the city’s website. Under Stage 2 drought restrictions—which are in effect when...
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
Mystery solved: Purse from 1959 found in old Texas school reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A decades-old purse belonging to a Texas girl discovered under the stage of an old school building in a Houston suburb has been reunited with her family. The missing purse, found at the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Post Oak Motor Cars Collection starts its motor running in its Woodlands grand opening
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Houston’s Post Oak Motor Cars, a Tilman Fertitta company and home to Bentley, Bugatti, Rimac, Karma, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston, held a special grand opening celebration-turned-ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location in The Woodlands. The 5,000-square-foot luxury showroom is located at 1501 Lake Robbins Dr. Suite 180, right across from the Cinemark 17, and offers a unique boutique shopping experience for those searching for their next high-end or exotic supercar.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/13/22
IN SHELTER – A373754. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/13/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
