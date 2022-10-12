ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling Shared the Sweetest Throwback Baby Bump Photo in Honor of Daughter Hattie's Birthday

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kM9XQ_0iWLBnVg00

Tori Spelling is feeling nostalgic on her daughter’s 11th birthday.

In celebration of the birthday girl, the mom of 5 shared a sweet carousel of throwback photos of her daughter Hattie, including an ethereal and candid snap of herself while pregnant with her fourth child, Finn, as she holds toddler Hattie.

Additional photos included several snaps of Hattie as a baby, a few as a young child — including our personal favorite, a snap of Hattie poolside with a wineglass in her hand and a spirited expression on her face — and one of Hattie looking stylish and grown up.

Spelling’s caption was even sweeter than the family photos. She wrote, “This beautiful baby girl is all grown up now… Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with! She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique.”

The doting mom continued, “She’s hilarious… SNL watch out. And, has a heart of gold. So proud of her and it’s such an honor to watch her rule her world! I love being your mama my goddess!”

Spelling shares Hattie with husband Dean McDermott , in addition to their other four children: sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, as well as daughter Stella , 14.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently told People just how much she’s inspired by her kids, saying, “They’re constantly changing; they’re learning. They’re not stagnant and I feel like as adults sometimes we get to that place.”

She continued, “We get boxed in by other people, and the boxes we put ourselves in. Kids don’t do that. They’ll be like, ‘Hey today I love this,’ and next week, they’ll say, ‘I’m into something else.’ They try new things and explore, so I try to look at things through their eyes .”

Spelling added, “I’m there for them a hundred percent but I’m learning from them too, which is a really cool experience that I don’t think you ever really know is gonna happen before you have kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkBNM_0iWLBnVg00

