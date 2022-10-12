Game time, coverage information announced for Michigan State vs. Gonzaga basketball in Armed Forces Classic

Here's the dirty little secret about being a Gonzaga men's basketball fan: It's really hard to actually see them play in-person. While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO