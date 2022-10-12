Game time, coverage information announced for Michigan State vs. Gonzaga basketball in Armed Forces Classic

Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Sacramento State football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch EWU Eagles online (10/15/2022)
The undefeated Sacramento State Hornets put their perfect record on the line this week as they head north for a showdown on the red turf at Roos Field where they’ll face the Eastern Washington Eagles during Week 7 of the college football season on Saturday, October 15 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs Wisconsin Badgers
Michigan State hosts its 106th Homecoming game today in Spartan Stadium, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. The Spartans are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak and will look to capitalize on the Badgers having an interim head coach in Jim Leonhard to do so. Go Green!. TOC Football Content...
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: Michigan State fans have turned their focus to the future
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Technically we are smack-dab in the middle of the 2022 season. But for Michigan...
theonlycolors.com
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in Week 7
The Michigan State Spartans again play in Spartan Stadium this weekend, this time taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Homecoming game. Wisconsin returns to East Lansing for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2011. Despite a six-game lead in the overall series for...
slipperstillfits.com
2022-2023 Player Preview: Hunter Sallis
Before I get into it, you should be aware that Hunter Sallis is changing his uniform number. If you are looking for #10 with the Sideshow Bob locks, you won’t find that combination. Just know it’s now #5. Alright, now that’s out of the way. Gonzaga’s backcourt...
inlander.com
Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28
Here's the dirty little secret about being a Gonzaga men's basketball fan: It's really hard to actually see them play in-person. While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky
Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com. The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which...
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: Colby Danielson leads Mead over LC; Colville's Cale Roy completes four TD passes to beat Shadle Park
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 37, Lewis and Clark 14: Colby Danielson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Panthers (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4, 3-3). Keenan Kuntz caught second-half touchdown passes of...
Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies
Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has resigned as president of Michigan State University. In a new video, Stanley says that he has lost trust and confidence in the school’s Board of Trustees and will be departing from MSU. Some board members disagreed with Stanley over his leadership and decision-making. More...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
inlander.com
While you've been dreaming of a white ski season, the teams at the five local resorts have been busy making improvements big and small
After adding a high-speed lift and opening five new runs last year, 49 Degrees North is focused on internal expansion. They're extending three of those new runs — Alpine Steel, Gunslinger, Tin Star — farther up so now patrons will be able to drop in from Silver Ridge, not just from Beaver Slide.
inlander.com
How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue
It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
inlander.com
Political newcomer Maggie Yates hopes to unseat longtime incumbent Al French in the most contested race for Spokane County Commission
Al French didn't want the Spokane County Commission to grow from three members to five, as mandated by a 2018 state law. Now, as voters choose commissioners by district rather than countywide, he faces a strong opponent in what looks like the most contested race for the expanded board. The...
Cheney police chief announces resignation
CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
