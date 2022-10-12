Read full article on original website
In Memoriam: Longtime Shrewsbury Resident and Former Judge, Norman J. Peer
Longtime Shrewsbury resident and former Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Norman J. Peer passed away peacefully on Oct. 13 with his family by his side. Norm served as a Monmouth County Superior Court judge in the Family Division in Freehold until 2006, when he reached the mandatory retirement age. “Everyone...
Retirement Celebration Set for Fair Haven Fisk Chapel’s Rev. Thomas Johnson
The people of the historic Fair Haven Fisk Chapel A.M.E. Church have announced the coming retirement of their longtime pastor, Rev. Thomas P. Johnson and have extended a retirement celebration invite to the parish’s extended family in Fair Haven and beyond. “We are excitedly inviting you to join us...
Scene Around: Rom-Com Filming Action in Fair Haven
It’s not every day that a movie cast and crew come to film in Fair Haven. Just today. All was set up and rolling to film portions of the romantic comedy (Rom-Com) Which Brings Me to You at the Columbus Club on Fair Haven Road. Scenes for the film have been shot in other towns in the area — Rumson, Red Bank, Highlands and Keansburg.
