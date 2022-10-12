It’s not every day that a movie cast and crew come to film in Fair Haven. Just today. All was set up and rolling to film portions of the romantic comedy (Rom-Com) Which Brings Me to You at the Columbus Club on Fair Haven Road. Scenes for the film have been shot in other towns in the area — Rumson, Red Bank, Highlands and Keansburg.

FAIR HAVEN, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO