2d ago
I could swear this was the same guy who ripped off my husband and I about 28 years ago. Same exact MO...ponzi scheme.Always remember that if it SOUNDS to good to be true...it usually is. Thank God we weren't ripped off for our entire life's savings like some poor people but it still hurt...and still does until this day.
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
FBI seeks man who robbed phone store employees in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed employees of a mobile phone store in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities say the robbery happened at the Mobile One phone store at 3680 West Oakland...
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Man in hooded sweatshirt, glasses robs bank in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A robber tried to take all precautions to hide his identity Thursday before robbing a bank in Lauderdale Lakes. The robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. at the Truist Bank branch at 3649 W. Oakland Park Blvd. According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the...
Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client’s Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale
A healthcare provider from Margate is accused of taking advantage of an elderly client by repeatedly taking money out of his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was employed by Care Partners Nursing Services at the time she was given the responsibility of caring for a man who had been determined to be mentally incompetent following a psychiatric assessment by medical personnel at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
Parkland shooting juror explains why murder weapon was brought to deliberation room
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Thursday in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom, the jury in the Parkland school shooting trial penalty phase decided not to impose the death penalty on confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz. At one point, the jury requested to see the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting, and...
Parkland Juror Claims She Was Threatened By Fellow Juror, Prosecutors Say
The victim told the state attorney's office she was allegedly threatened during deliberations.
Serial Shoplifting Suspect Jailed After Broward County Stores Targeted
A guy from North Lauderdale is charged with many counts of grand theft following a string of retail thefts in May. The 23-year-old Denzel Ezekiel Xavier Wilson is being held without bond in the Broward County Jail since his arrest on Tuesday. The arrest records state that on May 29,...
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
Jail Guard Arrested for Making Traffic Stop at Gunpoint in Tamarac
A jail guard claims he was cut off in traffic so he followed the offending driver intending to make an arrest, but that driver was not the one who ended up behind bars, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Eric Tyre Harris, 53, was charged with five counts of aggravated...
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Public defender reacts to verdict in Parkland school shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes praised the jury for carrying out “a solemn responsibility” on Thursday after putting an end to the penalty phase of the Parkland school shooter by recommending life in prison without the possibility of parole. Weekes also asked...
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
Police officer accused of illegally pawning service weapons, including AR-15 rifle
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — A police officer is facing several charges after investigators said he stole another officer’s credit card and sold several department-issued weapons, including an AR-15 rifle. Leonardo Carbo, an officer with the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, was arrested on several charges, including credit card fraud...
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case
The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
