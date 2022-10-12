ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins

CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cleveland, Ohio

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cleveland for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cleveland. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
thisiscleveland.com

What is Sweetest Day?

Sweetest Day. You’ve heard of it. You're not quite sure what it is. And you’re probably feeling a little sketchy about buying into what many would describe as a "greeting card holiday." Hear us out, though. Not only did this special day get its start right here in Cleveland, but we could all use a little more love in our lives, right? Here's a rundown on how to get sweet with the people you love in The Land.
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
WKYC

WKYC

