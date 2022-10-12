Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins
CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts Fall Family Fishing Fest on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio and Erie Canal is loaded with fish and on Saturday, its shoreline will be loaded with anglers. Jesus Sanchez, Manager of Youth Outdoors for the Cleveland Metroparks will be there too. "Here at the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation, we're having our Fall Family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cleveland, Ohio
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cleveland for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cleveland. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
newsnet5
New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents
EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid. The timing is dire. Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%. One out of every 2.8 residents of...
newsnet5
Zagara’s Market closes after nearly 100 years of family-owned service to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The third-generation, family-owned, Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights is closing on Oct. 21, but another family-owned business is taking over. “It’s bittersweet. It’s definitely bittersweet,” said John Zagara, the owner. Most shoppers at Zagara’s Marketplace know the place...
RELATED PEOPLE
Port of Cleveland takes vital step forward in transformational lakefront project
The Port of Cleveland’s board took a step forward this week in embarking on a $300 million, multi-decade and ‘transformational’ project that would redefine the eastern shoreline of Lake Erie.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
WKYC
Cleveland Magazine hosting Best of CLE celebration
Cleveland Magazine is hosting its annual Best of CLE event at the Great Lakes Science Center on Thursday. Stephanie Haney has the latest.
thisiscleveland.com
What is Sweetest Day?
Sweetest Day. You’ve heard of it. You're not quite sure what it is. And you’re probably feeling a little sketchy about buying into what many would describe as a "greeting card holiday." Hear us out, though. Not only did this special day get its start right here in Cleveland, but we could all use a little more love in our lives, right? Here's a rundown on how to get sweet with the people you love in The Land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Not only is it returning to the same neighborhood; it's coming back to the same address
Guardians-Yankees, Blue Man Group, Mary J. Blige and Halloween festivities highlight things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween and this weekend’s calendar definitely has a bit more of a holiday vibe. Here’s 20 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend and beyond. Mary J. Blige. Award-winning singer brings her Good...
Cozumel announces new Parma location, plans spring opening on Snow Road
PARMA, Ohio -- For the longest time, Cozumel co-owner Tony Castro had his eye on Parma, looking for the perfect location for the Northeast Ohio-based Mexican restaurant chain to expand its operation. “We’re always thinking that we need to get a spot in Parma,” Castro said. “After waiting for years,...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best spots to take in the grandeur of Northeast Ohio's fall colors
As Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near. Here are the best spots to view nature's splendor.
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
A Turning Point: Celebrating 100 years of Latino history in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — In the shadow of idle steel plants along the shores of Lake Erie, Lorain's Vine Avenue is itself a shadow of what it once was. However, when Eileen Torres drives by Vine today, the fond memories come flooding back. "Vine Avenue was the heart and soul...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1