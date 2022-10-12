Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. Here's what the N.J. native said on ESPN's "Get...
MLB・
Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 3 lineups | Slumping Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot; Kyle Higashioka in (10/15/22)
CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday night at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. TBS will televise the game. The pitching matchup...
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan's time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks ‘not happy’ riding pine, waiting for chance to do something
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks didn't have to look at Friday's Game 2 ALDS lineup card. He knew he'd be back on the bench again with Harrison Bader in center and rookie Oswaldo Cabrera manning left. He was right. Hicks sat out all 10...
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says
Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres.
Yankees’ injury updates: Ron Marinaccio, Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, DJ LeMahieu
NEW YORK — The Yankees' reinforcements are gathering in the South. Reliever Ron Marinaccio, starting pitcher Frankie Montas and left fielder Andrew Benintendi are heading to the team's player development complex in Tampa work out in the possibility all three could be activated for next round of the playoffs.
How Yankees’ Nestor Cortes transformed from struggling no-name to nasty (and beloved) star
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German's locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that's up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
Washington Square News
A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets
They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
WATCH: Josh Naylor Gives Guardians Early Lead In ALDS Game Three
Josh Naylor drives in Steven Kwan to give Cleveland an early lead in game three of the American League Division Series
