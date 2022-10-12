ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAZ

West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
State
Texas State
City
West Virginia State
Mingo Messenger

Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow

The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
lootpress.com

W.Va., Va. Leaders to Collaborate on Next Generation Energy Policy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, is joining Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, in forging a path the pair envisions will become the nation’s blueprint for cultivating advanced nuclear-powered energy sources and cutting-edge innovation. Hanshaw recently met with...
#Linus K12#Robb Elementary School#Wvdhs
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
Lootpress

Passage of the 4th Amendment Proposal on Election Day would be an absolutely GAME CHANGER for Public Education in West Virginia

What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.
Underinvested for decades, West Virginia putting big money in infrastructure

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has received millions of dollars from the federal government to tackle the on-going road conditions problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released more than $749 million for the 2023 fiscal year to West Virginia for bridges, roadways, tunnels, infrastructure and more.
lootpress.com

Raleigh Co. Child Receives “Wish” from WV Independent Insurance Agents

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announced today a $5,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The grant is used to help fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. “Our members, the independent insurance...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way

With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way.  WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
