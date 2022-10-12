Read full article on original website
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
wvpublic.org
Attracting Remote Workers to W.Va. And Board Of Ed Braces For Policy Changes, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. Randy Yohe spoke with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment.
WSAZ
West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
West Virginia receiving $1.7M for adult mental health program
The state of West Virginia is receiving around $1.7 million in federal funding over five years for a behavioral health program treating adults with serious mental illness.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow
The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
lootpress.com
W.Va., Va. Leaders to Collaborate on Next Generation Energy Policy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, is joining Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, in forging a path the pair envisions will become the nation’s blueprint for cultivating advanced nuclear-powered energy sources and cutting-edge innovation. Hanshaw recently met with...
UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
lootpress.com
Bridge Day and Beyond: How Jan-Care provides assurance for one of the state’s largest events
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thousands will gather on the New River Gorge Bridge Saturday for the largest single-day festival in the State of West Virginia, Bridge Day. Every third Saturday in October, for a brief period, the New River Gorge Bridge effectively becomes what is simultaneously the smallest and most densely populated city in West Virginia.
Passage of the 4th Amendment Proposal on Election Day would be an absolutely GAME CHANGER for Public Education in West Virginia
What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.
Inflation causing concern for West Virginia families
According to the U.S. Labor Department core inflation has hit its highest rate since 1982.
WTOV 9
Underinvested for decades, West Virginia putting big money in infrastructure
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has received millions of dollars from the federal government to tackle the on-going road conditions problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released more than $749 million for the 2023 fiscal year to West Virginia for bridges, roadways, tunnels, infrastructure and more.
lootpress.com
Raleigh Co. Child Receives “Wish” from WV Independent Insurance Agents
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announced today a $5,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The grant is used to help fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. “Our members, the independent insurance...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Teenager named first-ever West Virginia National Youth Ambassador
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At just 16 years old, one West Virginian has been chosen as one of eight National Youth Ambassadors in the country. This is just one of many accomplishments of Hillary Gore and doesn’t even begin to describe the journey she’s taken. We first met...
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
lootpress.com
Mister Bee Potato Chips To Unveil New Bag Promoting New River Gorge Region at Saturday’s Bridge Day
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday by West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer — Mister Bee Potato Chips based in Parkersburg.
West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way
With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way. WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
CBS Austin
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
