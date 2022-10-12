Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland VB gets share of MOAC title
Highland wound up tied with Galion for the MOAC crown after defeating Marion Harding by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-8 on Thursday. In the home match, the Scots (19-3, 13-1) honored their five seniors: Alexis Eusey, Allison McCafferty, Brooke Schott, Anya Taylor and Zoya Winkelfoos. Winkelfoos finished with six...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington FFA successful at Morrow Co. Fair
CARDINGTON- Cardington FFA members who entered projects in the Morrow County Fair, moved them into the fairgrounds on August 29, the day before the fair opened. Kicking off the event was the annual king and queen crowning. Our chapter’s Sage Whetnall was first runner up and Mady Franks, placed fourth...
Galion Inquirer
GALLERY: Galion High School Homecoming Court
GALION — Galion High School Homecoming Court took the field on Friday night, as the king and queen were announced. Reagan Ivy and Ryder McCabe took the honors for the class of 2023.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington’s first Wine and Arts Festival a success
CARDINGTON- The Inaugural 2022 Cardington Wine and Arts Festival hosted and sponsored by the Friends of Cardington was held Saturday, September 17 in the American Legion Community Park. The first annual festival, originally planned for 2021, was held after Cardington village voters overwhelmingly approved ballot measures earlier this year to...
buckeyesports.com
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State
It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
buckeyesports.com
Felix Okpara Steps Into Big Man Role For Buckeyes
As Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann has placed considerable attention to improving defensively in recent years, he may have found an answer to help shore up the team’s rim protection. Standing at 6-11, freshman center Felix Okpara gained a reputation for his defensive acumen throughout...
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play at noon two days before Halloween, according to Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State is on a bye week after defeating Michigan State 49-20 […]
Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
american-rails.com
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow County welcomes second Edward Jones office
MOUNT GILEAD- A brand new Edward Jones was welcomed to Morrow County with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce last week. David Winand serves as the Financial Advisor out of the new office and Jennifer Voltz is the Branch Office Administrator. It is located at 6174 Commerce Drive at the Bonecutter Plaza in Mount Gilead. This is the second Edward Jones in the area, another one is located on the square in Mount Gilead by Advisor Andy Bower. Erin Kelty of the Morrow County Chamber welcomed Winand and Voltz to the area. Winand and Voltz would like to invite the community to join them at their Open House event which will take place next week. The first Open House will take place Tuesday, October 18 from 6:00-8:00PM and the second will be Friday, October 21 from 1:00-3:00PM. Refreshments will be provided so they ask that you please contact their office at 419-751-0092 to let them know if you plan to attend.
Farm and Dairy
Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off
CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington Council accepts resignations
CARDINGTON- The resignations of two full time police officers were accepted when Cardington Village Council met September 19. Accepted was the resignation of David Winkler, effective September 23, 2022. He had worked as a Lieutenant, detective and an officer and will take a position with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
