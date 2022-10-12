ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

97.5 NOW FM

Here’s Your Chance to Win a 2022 Lansing Family Fun Card!

Looking for something to do with the kids? We've got you covered! Just enter below for your chance to win the 2022 Family Fun Card From Townsquare Media Lansing. It's $550 worth of fun, family stuff to do in the Lansing area, including 9 participating venues, for just $99! The Family Fun Card will act as your family's pre-paid ticket to the following events, attractions, classes and more listed below, all located within the Greater Lansing area.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Did You See Who Visited Michigan’s Famous Grand Hotel?

It was a very big weekend at Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel last week. Fans of the cult classic, "Somewhere in Time", got to spend a whole weekend at Michigan's famous hotel. A weekend dedicated to the 1980s film of the same name that was shot at The Grand Hotel and starred Jane Seymour and the late Christopher Reeve.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Michigan Government
97.5 NOW FM

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Useful Trunk or Treat Info For a Good Halloween 2022

I am a huge fan of Halloween. When I was a kid it was all bout getting the most candy that I could. Now that I am an adult and have kids, it's all bout them. Times have changed. "Back in my day" we went to as many houses as possible to score the biggest cache of candy. Of course we were safe, we never trick or treated alone and you bet my parents checked each piece of candy that I received. They looked for things like puncture holes from needles, razor blades and even glass. One thing we never ate were homemade food items like popcorn balls and caramel apples. I am a trusting person but will not allow my kids to eat those items either.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The Three Most Challenging Months For Michiganders

If you are into skiing, skating, and snow mobiles, there might not be a better place than Michigan. There comes a point that even the most die hard winter weather adventurer is ready to call for mercy. Winter can be longer Michigan than other places. Heck, sometimes we already have snow on the ground by now! It is hard enough to deal if you are single, but what if you have kids? They are stuck inside, with you, and don't even get us started on school closings. So which month is the most challenging?
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan

As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Does Michigan Have Mountains?

Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways

Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

