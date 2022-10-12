Read full article on original website
inforney.com
I-2 Corridor realignment does little to ease residents' concerns
The final alignment of the proposed I-2 Corridor was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court in August, but residents continue to be concerned about the impact the future roadway could have on their properties. “I am very angry about what [Commissioner] Cynthia Long and the Commissioners Court is doing...
DA taking up case involving criminal charges against 2020 volunteer poll watcher
The Travis County District Attorney has taken over prosecution of criminal charges against a volunteer poll watcher in the 2020 general election count.
Unpermitted demolition stokes existential crisis at Historic Landmark Commission
Frustration was palpable at last week’s meeting of the Historic Landmark Commission, with yet another unpermitted demolition garnering little fanfare outside the Historic Preservation Office. The vacant lot at 4008 N. Lamar, once home to a 1926 residence converted for commercial use, was reportedly demolished this spring. According to...
fox7austin.com
Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020
AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
dailytrib.com
LCRA defends water management plan at Oct. 13 meeting
The Lower Colorado River Authority held a promised update on the water management plan for the Highland Lakes, inviting everyone who had a hand in developing the original document to the Thursday, Oct. 13, meeting in Austin. The Central Texas Water Coalition, which has been pushing for an update of...
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
Lake Buchanan community keeps its water access and money after KXAN investigation
The letter comes nearly a month after KXAN's investigation addressing Van Eeten's concerns about a land lease.
Abbott says, "Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy."
"Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy. Don’t make us dependent on foreign countries. Allow American workers to produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline. Texas can do it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
thekatynews.com
Buying Land In Llano County
Llano County is a great place to buy land. The scenery is beautiful, and the people are friendly. Many types of land are available, from small farms to large ranches. You can find land for sale online, talk to a real estate agent, or look for signs when driving around the county. When you find a piece of property that you’re interested in, be sure to do your research to make sure it’s a good investment.
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
‘I waited 5 minutes’; 911 callers concerned after delayed response for emergency calls
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you been put on hold when calling 911? Did you go minutes waiting to report an emergency? KXAN viewers reached out with concerns after long wait times when trying to speak to a 911 operator. “The telephone pole right before Mount Bonnell road was on fire along with the grass around […]
Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the […]
10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations
Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Round Rock officials approve development agreement for housing development near Sauls Ranch
A development agreement with a property developer to annex and zone 100 acres of property north of the Sauls Ranch neighborhood received approval from Round Rock officials during an Oct. 13 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) A development agreement with a property developer to annex and zone 100 acres...
Suspect barricading self causes 'shelter-in-place' order for City of Bartlett
BARTLETT, Texas — Thursday's "shelter-in-place" for the City of Bartlett was due to a suspect barricading himself in a home as officials tried to serve him an arrest warrant, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office revealed. The sheriff's office said around 2 p.m., the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force tried...
Building Design & Construction
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas
A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
Thousands flooding to Austin for events are staying in unlicensed short-term rentals
Folks visiting Austin tell us the events have made rentals pricey.
