Granite Shoals, TX

inforney.com

I-2 Corridor realignment does little to ease residents' concerns

The final alignment of the proposed I-2 Corridor was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court in August, but residents continue to be concerned about the impact the future roadway could have on their properties. “I am very angry about what [Commissioner] Cynthia Long and the Commissioners Court is doing...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020

AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnet County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Granite Shoals, TX
County
Burnet County, TX
dailytrib.com

LCRA defends water management plan at Oct. 13 meeting

The Lower Colorado River Authority held a promised update on the water management plan for the Highland Lakes, inviting everyone who had a hand in developing the original document to the Thursday, Oct. 13, meeting in Austin. The Central Texas Water Coalition, which has been pushing for an update of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?

Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
AUSTIN, TX
#Politics Local#Dark Skies Ordinance#Publi
dailytrib.com

Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan

The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Buying Land In Llano County

Llano County is a great place to buy land. The scenery is beautiful, and the people are friendly. Many types of land are available, from small farms to large ranches. You can find land for sale online, talk to a real estate agent, or look for signs when driving around the county. When you find a piece of property that you’re interested in, be sure to do your research to make sure it’s a good investment.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Building Design & Construction

A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas

A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
TEXAS STATE

