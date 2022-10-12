ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence Police try to identify burglary suspect

By Addison Willmon
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.

Sgt. Ryan Kelly told News 19 that they believe the man in this picture is connected to a burglary at a home on Seymore Avenue in Florence.

(Florence Police Department)

Kelly also told News 19 that the suspect has a large tattoo or marking on his right arm, which should be an easy way to identify the burglar.

“Most tattoos are unique, and it’ll help us narrow down our pool,” Kelly said. “It may help us identify a suspect, and will also help us eliminate a suspect.”

If you have any information about this person’s identity, the FPD asks that you call them at 256-760-6610 or send a tip to their Facebook page .

