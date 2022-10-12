ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

New plan released for Utah’s energy future

Utah’s business community is pushing for changes that they believe will get Utah closer to a low-carbon energy future – at a faster pace than a lot of the country. Getting there will require some big changes. The new plan was released through the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce today.
Great Salt Lake Summit: Utahns saved 9 billion gallons of water this summer

OGDEN, Utah — Conservation continues to be the most effective and cheapest solution for saving the shrinking Great Salt Lake. That was the most common concept shared today as Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosted the Second Annual Great Salt Lake Summit. The summit highlighted measures that are working, and ideas worth exploring.
State
