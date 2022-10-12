ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Security cameras at center of latest Derby City Hall kerfuffle

DERBY — A missing DVR box connected to a security camera has led to the latest blowup in Derby City Hall, with Town Clerk Marc Garofalo stating Chief of Staff Walt Mayhew committed an "unfathomable" overstep of his authority. “You took a piece of city owned equipment out of...
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police chief finalists trade barbs at council meeting

BRIDGEPORT — Mayor Joe Ganim will pick the next permanent police chief, but the City Council will vote on his or her contract. So Thursday night the three finalists for top cop — Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and retired Captain Roderick Porter — spent three hours trying to convince Bridgeport's legislative body they were the best individual to lead the force.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant

VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID brothers in Bristol police shooting: Live updates

BRISTOL — Two police officers were killed and a third was seriously wounded after responding to a domestic dispute between brothers at a Redstone Hill Road home late Wednesday, officials said. State police described the investigation as "complex," and released few details during a Thursday morning news conference. State...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Register Citizen

Revised Trumbull Senior Center design cuts previous plan by half

TRUMBULL — Thomas Arcari doesn't think he can go any smaller. On Wednesday night, during a meeting of the Community Facilities Building Committee, Arcari, principal with Farmington-based QA+M Architecture, presented a new plan for a proposed senior center on a parcel of land on Hardy Lane. His diagram showed a 32,000-square-foot facility that would include a gym, an event patio and other amenities.
TRUMBULL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven

New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners

WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT

