Wisconsin State

Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race

By Kelly Garrity
 3 days ago
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes during a debate on Oct. 7. | Morry Gash/Associated Press

Incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is widening the gap over his Democratic challenger, Mandela Barnes, in Wisconsin’s Senate race, a new poll from Marquette Law School found.

The poll , whose results were released on Wednesday, has Johnson racking up support of 52 percent of likely voters, compared with Barnes’ 46 percent. The results are a jump from September, when polls showed Johnson polling just 1 percentage point ahead of Barnes, but are still within the survey’s margin of sampling error. Barnes has seen a decline in the polls over recent months after facing a slew of attack ads depicting him as soft on crime .

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, meanwhile, has tightened: 47 percent of likely voters support incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, 46 percent back Republican challenger Tim Michels, and 4 percent support independent Joan Belinger. Only 1 percent of likely voters are still undecided in the gubernatorial race, according to the poll, which surveyed 652 likely voters in Wisconsin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.


Both the Senate and gubernatorial races remain highly partisan. Ninety-three percent of Democrats support Barnes and 96 percent of Republicans support Johnson, while 96 percent of Democrats support Evers and 88 percent of Republicans support Michels.

The Republicans in both races hold a lead among independent voters, with Michels squeaking out a 1 point lead (44 percent to Evers’ 43) and Johnson dominating with 51 percent to Barnes’ 45.

Herbmeister
3d ago

If Johnson has gained that much of a lead, get ready for women to start coming forward and accusing Johnson of having inappropriate intimate contact with them up to 50 years ago.

Educate Yourself
3d ago

How is this happening?!?! As a Wisconsinite, this is appalling! If you’re even considering voting for Johnson, take the time to look up his voting record before you do! He’s voted against veterans, farmers, small businesses, women’s healthcare, $15 fed min wage, stimulus checks (twice), voting rights, capping insulin at $35, sensible gun laws, gas price gouging, and the violence against women act!!! He voting record shows he favors the wealthy 89% of the time, favors narrow civil rights 83% of the time, and big business 100% of the time! He hasn’t cared about crime in WI for the last 12 years, but all of the sudden he does? The ads he and republicans are running against Barnes are filled with lies, check the facts! Lastly, Ron played a role in the fake electors scheme in an attempt to try to change the outcome of the 2020 election!!! He’s a traitor!!! Ron works for his donors, not his constituents!!!

Bruce Kellerman
3d ago

read this community guildlines checkers you stuck up for Barnes. I asked his rep to have a debate in a radio station but he declined it he was afraid of the truth. The poor journalist that cover Milwaukee and Madison area have egg on there face on the cover ups and lies he will go back to his old ways cheat and covering up things I wish not a man that would not debate the public the tax payers

POLITICO

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

