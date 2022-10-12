ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News

DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
NBC Sports

Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett

The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
NBC Sports

Peters clears the air about his 'f—in idiots' comment

Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6

Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
NBC Sports

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
NBC Sports

Eagles deliver the best injury news of the week

The Eagles just delivered the best injury news of the week. Their O-line will be at full strength on Sunday night against the Cowboys in a major NFC East clash. Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Jason Kelce (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (ankle) and Landon Dickerson (ankle) are all expected to play on Sunday. All of them were full participants on Friday and were not given game statuses.
NBC Sports

Patriots rule out Nelson Agholor and Jonathan Jones, but Mac Jones remains questionable

The Patriots have ruled out two players for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland, but perhaps more noteworthy is a player they didn’t rule out: Mac Jones. Jones, the starting quarterback who has missed the last two weeks with a sprained ankle, remains questionable for Sunday. That suggests he’s at least making the trip to Cleveland and potentially available, although most people expect Bailey Zappe to start.
NBC Sports

Dean Pees: Jimmy Garoppolo ate us alive last year

Last December, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers drubbed the Falcons 31-13. The two teams will meet again on Sunday and Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees hasn’t forgotten what happened in that last matchup. “He ate us alive last year, so why would I not think he isn’t playing...
NBC Sports

DeSean is ready to return to Philadelphia

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson stopped by City Winery Philadelphia on Thursday and appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" show hosted by former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "PacMan" Jones. Jones asked Jackson, who was mulling retirement, if he's officially called it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL.
The Hill

Fetterman puts up billboards calling Oz a Cowboys fan

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s (D) campaign announced on Tuesday that it would be putting up two billboards ahead of an NFL Sunday match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys calling Republican candidate Mehmet Oz a “Cowboys fan.”. “Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan,” the billboard reads....
NBC Sports

Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills this Sunday

The Bills had a lot of players on their injury report this week, but only two of them received designations for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Phillips missed two games before returning to play 21 snaps against the Steelers last Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice all week.
