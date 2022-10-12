Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman wonders what happens if Cooper Rush wins again: 'Do we put Dak back in?'
Just when the notion of a legitimate dilemma reagrding who should lead the Dallas offense had seemed to fizzle out, a three-time Super Bowl champion has weighed in and renewed the debate. Cowboys icon Troy Aikman explained Thursday that keeping $40 million man Dak Prescott on the sideline, even once...
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Eagles fans have given Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy the ‘No. 1′ salute: Why they could be a factor Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy visited Philadelphia several times, both at the old Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs when he was starting out as an assistant coach, all the way through last season as the leader of the Cowboys.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
NBC Sports
Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
NBC Sports
Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment
Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott: 'Underdog S--- Don’t Matter' vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott Injury Upgrade & Practice Notebook
Not only is Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles a bitter rivalry, it's the biggest game in the NFL so far this season.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
Breaking Down the Final Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Injury Report
Cornerback Xavien Howard will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins to face Justin Jefferson and the Vikings passing game
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol. Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return. Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan...
NBC Sports
Eagles deliver the best injury news of the week
The Eagles just delivered the best injury news of the week. Their O-line will be at full strength on Sunday night against the Cowboys in a major NFC East clash. Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Jason Kelce (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (ankle) and Landon Dickerson (ankle) are all expected to play on Sunday. All of them were full participants on Friday and were not given game statuses.
NBC Sports
Patriots rule out Nelson Agholor and Jonathan Jones, but Mac Jones remains questionable
The Patriots have ruled out two players for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland, but perhaps more noteworthy is a player they didn’t rule out: Mac Jones. Jones, the starting quarterback who has missed the last two weeks with a sprained ankle, remains questionable for Sunday. That suggests he’s at least making the trip to Cleveland and potentially available, although most people expect Bailey Zappe to start.
NBC Sports
Dean Pees: Jimmy Garoppolo ate us alive last year
Last December, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers drubbed the Falcons 31-13. The two teams will meet again on Sunday and Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees hasn’t forgotten what happened in that last matchup. “He ate us alive last year, so why would I not think he isn’t playing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
DeSean is ready to return to Philadelphia
Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson stopped by City Winery Philadelphia on Thursday and appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" show hosted by former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "PacMan" Jones. Jones asked Jackson, who was mulling retirement, if he's officially called it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Report: Sam Ehlinger will jump Nick Foles as backup quarterback Sunday
Sam Ehlinger will supplant Nick Foles as the Colts’ backup quarterback to Matt Ryan on Sunday against Jacksonville, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports. The Colts will have Foles among their inactives. The move, according to Chappell, is not a threat to Ryan’s status as the starting quarterback despite...
Fetterman puts up billboards calling Oz a Cowboys fan
Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s (D) campaign announced on Tuesday that it would be putting up two billboards ahead of an NFL Sunday match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys calling Republican candidate Mehmet Oz a “Cowboys fan.”. “Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan,” the billboard reads....
NBC Sports
Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills this Sunday
The Bills had a lot of players on their injury report this week, but only two of them received designations for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Phillips missed two games before returning to play 21 snaps against the Steelers last Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice all week.
Comments / 0