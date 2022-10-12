Read full article on original website
Related
How to Transfer Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
Apex Legends Players Pinpoint Seemingly Needed Seer Nerf
Apex Legends players have never shied from speaking their thoughts on how to improve the game, and with the launch of Season 15 looming, those thoughts have arrived fast and furious in recent days. One discussion in particular that seems to be gaining steam involves the kit of Seer. Although...
Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Reset: How to Fix
One of the main issues plaguing the launch of Overwatch 2 since day one has been the account merge queue resetting. The long-awaited, free-to-play sequel, Overwatch 2, launched on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the new content and major changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From long queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all early on.
How to Get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2
Wondering how to get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2? We've got you covered. With the transition to a free-to-play model and the removal of Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2, Blizzard has introduced a new premium currency, Overwatch Coins, to quite drastically shake up how cosmetics can be purchased in-game. As such, here's a breakdown of what Legacy Credits are and how they're used in Overwatch 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blizzard to Save Overwatch 2 Balance Changes for Season 2
Blizzard says Overwatch 2's hero balance won't be adjusted until the game enters its second season. The developer says that win rates have been fairly balanced since the official release of Overwatch 2. "While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we...
Overwatch 2 'Locked Heroes' Bug Fix in the Works
Blizzard is working on a bug fix to the Overwatch 2 Locked Heroes issue affecting the game.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Revealed
Looking to rack up some extra XP? Week 4 challenges have arrived in Fortnite. We're already four weeks into Fortnite's latest season, Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise. There's been plenty of chaos in the forms of new weapons, chrome blobs, and overall destruction. As always, gaining XP and making progress in the Battle Pass takes some time in Fortnite, and players need to have plenty of games under their belt to make it to Level 100. Fortunately, there are some weekly challenges at hand to help give players the XP boost they need.
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
League of Legends Champion K'Sante Revealed
A new champion is officially coming to League of Legends. After being briefly mentioned in a Champion Roadmap in April, a first look at the new champion, K'Sante, was released in a teaser on Twitter. In the 2023 Preseason video, K'Sante was introduced as a "top-lane tank" from a new...
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19
With the arrival of League of Legends Patch 12.19, many of the meta bot lane duos have been changed as a great number of buffs and nerfs were distributed with the arrival of the new patch. For players wondering which bot lane duo is currently the new meta, look no further as this list is for you.
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
Valorant Patch 5.08 UI Changes Detailed
Valorant Patch 5.08 will bring UI changes to the game.
Overwatch 2 Tank Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 is finally here. One of the biggest changes made was reducing teams to five heroes and making tanks tougher. For the first month of Overwatch 2, we have compiled a list of the best and worst tank heroes to play in Overwatch 2 to help guide you as players new and old jump in.
Pokémon GO Hoopa Unbound Counters
Only having 30 minutes to complete the Elite raid, it is best to come with the best Pokémon to counter Hoopa Unbound.
Apex Legends Season 15 Skins Leaked
As Season 15 of Apex Legends approaches, a new leak has revealed skins that will potentially drop as a part of the season's launch. Previous leaks indicate that on Nov. 1, players can expect a new map and a new legend, so new skins are no surprise. On Friday, known...
What's the Best Aim Assist Setting for Apex Legends?
Many Apex Legends players use aim assist to better secure kills when using a controller. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller rages on, many players have taken to using aim assist to help them secure kills and win games. Players using controller already have their aim assist turned on but settings can be changed to better take advantage of the aim assist.
NHL 23 Adds Women's Players to Ultimate Team
For the first time ever, IIHF Women’s National Team members can play alongside men in the same HUT squad in NHL 23.
Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR
Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
MultiVersus Adds Gremlin Leader Stripe to Roster, Halloween Update
Warner Bros. Games has expanded the roster for MultiVersus, adding Gremlins antagonist Stripe as a new playable character.
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0