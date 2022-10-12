Read full article on original website
Related
Grief counselors available after 17-year-old stabs 2 classmates at Wharton HS, school says
Wharton High School resumes classes after a stabbing incident led to their campus to go on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Grief counselors will be available on campus.
UPDATE: 3 suspects taken into custody for alleged attack at Wharton High School
WHARTON, Texas – On Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., the Wharton Police Department provided an update related to the ongoing investigation of the Wharton High School stabbing incident. According to a Facebook post by Wharton PD, multiple subjects allegedly attacked a single individual in the cafeteria area of Wharton High School. Through further investigation, authorities took three subjects into custody with...
Woman gunned down on her porch at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
A neighbor told Eyewitness News he tried to help the woman who was shot several times after she said, "They got me."
Click2Houston.com
3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say
WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old stabs 2 classmates who were about to attack him at Wharton HS, police say
Charges are being filed against the teen suspect and two of his classmates who are accused of trying to attack him on Wednesday.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scams newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
BAY CITY: Authorities search for 18-year-old involved in murder incident
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Bay City Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jerome Clayton Sanford, Jr. for his involvement. Sanford was involved in a recent incident that left a Bay City man dead. According to authorities, the suspect has a violent history and may be armed and dangerous. BCPD believes Sanford could be in the Wharton County area. If...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Texas murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin in connection to a 2021 murder
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested in Wisconsin in connection to 2021 murder in Houston. Israel Perez, 31, was arrested Oct. 4 by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He’s awaiting extradition to Houston.
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — The Humble teen who was reported missing Thursday along with his mother was found in Aurora, Nebraska after a police chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The chase ended in a crash, leading troopers to find a woman's body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz,...
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
fox26houston.com
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
HPD: Biker dies after being pinned in hit-and-run crash on Allen Parkway
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist near Fourth Ward. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Allen Parkway near Taft Street. Police were responding to the crash and discovered a truck that left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
KSNB Local4
NSP Troopers Arrest Driver, Find Deceased Person in Trunk After Pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 17-year-old driver was identified as Tyler Roenz of Humble, Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported both Roenz and his mother 49-year-old Michelle Roenz missing on Thursday morning.
13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle
Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.
Community calls on Katy ISD to rescind former coach's resignation, fire him instead
KATY, Texas — The head football coach at Paetow High School has resigned as he faces a possible investigation into his conduct at the school. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Katy ISD is staying silent on allegations made against former...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0