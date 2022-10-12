ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, TX

UPDATE: 3 suspects taken into custody for alleged attack at Wharton High School

WHARTON, Texas – On Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., the Wharton Police Department provided an update related to the ongoing investigation of the Wharton High School stabbing incident. According to a Facebook post by Wharton PD, multiple subjects allegedly attacked a single individual in the cafeteria area of Wharton High School. Through further investigation, authorities took three subjects into custody with...
3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say

WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
BAY CITY: Authorities search for 18-year-old involved in murder incident

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Bay City Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jerome Clayton Sanford, Jr. for his involvement. Sanford was involved in a recent incident that left a Bay City man dead. According to authorities, the suspect has a violent history and may be armed and dangerous. BCPD believes Sanford could be in the Wharton County area. If...
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
