Minority Business Council 2022 Conference and Expo Set for Nov. 10

​"A Spectrum of Opportunities and a Prism of Possibilities" is the theme of the Virginia Beach Minority Business Council's 23rd Annual Conference and Expo on Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St. The event is designed to provide education, inspiration, and one-on-one engagement with Hampton Roads resource partners, procurement professionals, and business owners looking to do business with local municipalities as well as state and federal agencies.

Tiara Chesmer-Williams, vice president and head of inclusion, diversity & equity at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), is the keynote speaker. She is a passionate mentor committed to the implementation of strategic diversity initiatives, programming, and activities to build a deeply inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network and interact with exhibitors, including department representatives from the City of Virginia Beach, local, state and federal government entities, financial institutions, higher education institutions, and local prime contractors and design firms.

The 2022 MBC Conference and Expo is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register online at VBgov.com/mbc. For more information, contact Keith Lee at 757-385-4438 or email mbcexpo@vbgov.com.

# # #