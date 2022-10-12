Virginia Beach Library Foundation Kicks off “Sock-Tober” Online Fundraiser

​The Virginia Beach Library Foundation (VBLF) has just the thing to save library lovers from cold feet – while also raising funds for programs to benefit the community. Sock-Tober, VBLF's new online-only fundraiser, includes a pair of "Library Lover" socks as a thank you gift for every $25 in donations. Available in youth and adult sizes while supplies last, the socks sport a Virginia Beach Public Library design with "library" on the bottom of one sock and "lover" on the other. Sock-Tober donations must be made online. Donors will be notified when their socks are ready for pickup at the branch of their choice.

"Library Lover socks are a fun way to thank donors for their support," said Kelly Weber Stefonowich, development specialist for VBLF. "In addition to receiving cozy socks, you'll get a warm, fuzzy feeling knowing you're supporting valuable library programs and services that make a difference in our community."

Virginia Beach Public Library receives its budget from the City of Virginia Beach, which includes operating expenses, personnel and the books and materials in the library's collection. The foundation raises private funds to supplement the City's budget, which helps to increase residents' access to programs and resources, such as the annual Summer Reading Challenge, numerous early literacy and technology initiatives, author talks and more.

Donations to the Virginia Beach Library Foundation may be tax deductible. To make your online donation, visit the Sock-Tober site. For more details about Virginia Beach Library Foundation, visit www.vblibraryfoundation.org.

About Virginia Beach Library Foundation

The Virginia Beach Library Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that secures, manages, and invests privately raised funds, gifts, and bequests in support of Virginia Beach Public Library. Visit www.vblibraryfoundation.org for more information.

About Virginia Beach Public Library

Virginia Beach Public Library includes a central library, a joint-use library in partnership with Tidewater Community College, seven area libraries and a public law library. Services include workforce development and job-search support, small business resources, computer and technology classes, early literacy classes and outreach, and local history archives and programs. In addition to books, music, magazines and movies in tangible and digital formats, the library provides online research tools accessible from home or work, and a variety of specialty collections. Visit www.VBgov.com/libraries for more information.

###