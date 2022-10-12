ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

First lady fashion in the spotlight at diplomatic soiree

Washington’s diplomatic community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the fashion of first spouses across the world, and the designers that dress them.  “It’s very important what you dress, it’s the first thing we see on somebody, and it has an impact for us. It’s either a thumbs up or thumbs down,” said Jan Du Plain,…
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
Us Weekly

Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall/Winter 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Best dressed guest! Fall wedding season has just begun, and we’re gearing up for a season of love (cue Rent). While many might suspect that summer is the most popular time of year to get married, the answer […]
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
Footwear News

Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Footwear News

Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
shefinds

Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots

Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
rubiconline.com

“Advice to my high school self…” Fashion then and now

Biology teacher Kristen Piehl recommends wearing what makes you feel confident and exploring new styles. Piehl describes her typical outfit for high school being low-rise boot-cut jeans, and a nice polo shirt or sweater. On days of cross country meets she wore the team’s windbreaker to represent and show they had a meet that day. Piehl would have loved to wear high-waisted skinny jeans or leggings.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Chicly Coordinates Pinstripe Dress & Louboutins with Ben Affleck in All-Black at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

Going for a coordinated couple moment, Jennifer Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show with her husband Ben Affleck in all-black ensembles. The soirée was held at The Huntington Library Art Collections and Botanical Gardens yesterday in San Marino, Calif. Both parties brought their best, Lopez showing out in a pinstripe dress and classic footwear for the occasion, while Affleck suited up.
KRQE News 13

18 best midi skirts for fall

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that we’re officially in fall, it’s time to start dressing for the change in weather. Depending on where you are in the country, it may still be hot outside or it could be feeling closer to winter than fall. No matter your situation, a midi skirt is an excellent and stylish addition to your wardrobe. Additionally, “midi” only refers to the length of the skirt. As such, you can grab a midi skirt in almost any design and style.
brides.com

How the Rules Around Wedding Fashion Are Changing

Once upon a time, getting married meant rocking a diamond ring, a white dress, and a fluffy veil. Now, the rules surrounding wedding fashion—and what it means to be “bridal”—have officially started to shift. “In my experience, bridal is constantly evolving,” explains Heather McReynolds, the vice president and general merchandising manager of David’s Bridal. “Brides today are really rethinking what ‘traditional’ means...We’re seeing them gravitate towards two-in-one looks, non-traditional colors, wearing sneakers, shorter ‘little white dresses,’ and dresses that lend themselves to wear again. They’re gravitating towards styles that feel unique to them and express their individuality,” she adds.
