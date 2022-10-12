Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center Reopens

​Equipment repairs at the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center have been completed and the site is now open to all Virginia Beach residents. Located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, the landfill's hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As a reminder, scheduled maintenance is still planned for the landfill this Saturday, Oct. 15, and will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 18. During this time, Virginia Beach residents will continue to have access to the SPSA Landstown Transfer Station, 1825 Concert Drive. The transfer station is open for a wide range of disposal needs. Please note, this location does not accept any tree trunks, stumps, electronics, recycling, nor Household Hazardous Waste (HHW). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

If you have any questions, call 757-385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit www.vbgov.com/wastemgt.

