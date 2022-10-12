ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
COMICS
Polygon

Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards

This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy