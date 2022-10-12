There is a progressive release of responsibility in classrooms where students are given the most acceptable learning chances to progress toward independence. Through the skill of scaffolding lessons and learning experiences that promote a student’s success on their own, teachers carry out the gradual release process. Every time a teacher introduces a new standard or target, this academic cycle is practiced in the classroom. Once both instructors and students have mastered this teaching strategy, it will significantly improve student proficiency in any subject area at grade level. The method is explained in the name. Giving the students greater ownership and autonomy over their learning in a sequential educational paradigm allows the instructor to step back from actively guiding them toward knowledge progressively. While the instructor leads a class at the beginning of the progressive release of responsibility, it always comes to a close with the student’s autonomous understanding of the material or job.

